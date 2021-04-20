Constructing a new house or towering edifice within the city can be a challenging task for most developers. Nevertheless, we find it even more impressive when an architect envisions a concept that blends with nature. To illustrate, here we have the Dwelling Pod.

This stunning concept comes from the brilliant minds over at Grafito Design with the help of Imminent. The former is responsible for the architecture of the Dwelling Pod. Meanwhile, the latter is handling the interior design and styling.

What this exciting partnership between the two brings us is an impressive home that is nestled atop huge rock formations. If that’s not enough, it stands somewhere that gives owners a panoramic view overlooking a sea of verdant trees.

Not many experts in modern design can pull off something like this. To recall, in the iconic words of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi: “There are no straight lines or sharp corners in nature.” As such, Grafito Design and Imminent appear to keep this to heart as the curves dominate the edges of the Dwelling Pod’s structure.

The concept is presented as a single-floor cabin with floor to ceiling glass panels. During the day, residents can just rely on natural lighting to illuminate the interior. The location of the Dwelling Pod hints that it might be somewhere not serviceable by local power providers.

With the help of solar panels, wind turbines, and other alternative sustainable energy sources, it becomes a place to reconnect with nature. The Dwelling Pod might just be a digital render for now, but clients can likely have Grafito Design and Imminent turn it into reality for a price.

Images courtesy of Imminent/Grafito Design