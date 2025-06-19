When it comes to house designs, there are a few that pique our interest because of their uniqueness. The Pocket Laneway House by Weiss A+U is one of them. One side has what the studio called a “carport” configuration and it looks like it’s floating off the ground.

While this suspended area serves as a space for the client to charge an electric car, its actually a strategic design geared toward preserving the large maple tree located at the south-east corner of the property. Rather than cut down the mature tree, the architects lifted the home’s primary volume which hosts the living spaces.

The Pocket Laneway House is suspended overhead via a steel “v” configured column on helical-piers and a double cantilevered HSS beam on the east, while a mechanical service space to the west. This method prevents damages or interruption to the tree’s root system to ensure its longevity.

Meanwhile, the futuristic facade of this house with its metal cladding is a remarkable contrast to its brick and green surroundings. But the cedar-lined underside for a balance of warmth to the metal’s cool and sleek silhouette. Likewise, pops of red, green, and natural wood accents soften the industrial silhouette of the exterior.

The Pocket Laneway House was designed for flexibility and adaptability. It provides an independent living space for the client’s children when they become adults. It can also serve as a future living arrangement for in-house help such as a caregiver. Likewise, its elevated design reduces runoff and supports local ecology, “designed to considerably surpass the energy criteria of OBC SB12.”

Images courtesy of Weiss A+U