The G Clef Bridge is an astounding architectural walkway that embodies the musical theme of its area. It connects the famed French-style Bailu Music Town on the east bank with the modern Diamond Music Hall on the west.

The bridge is located 550 meters downstream from the Sino-French Bridge and spans the Bailu River. It ends in a spiral ramp rising above the riverside road, wrapping the open-air stage of the music town. Chinese architecture studio ZZHK likens the spiral to the shape of a treble clef, hence the bridge’s name.

The ramp extends upwards to serve as an aerial viewing platform. It also serves as an elevated stand for outdoor performances at the Diamond Music Hall. Along with a waterfront platform below, both offer multi-level 360-degree panoramic views. The G Clef Bridge also features partial glass bridge decks inspired by the historical “Broken Bridge” and a riverside waterfall landscape.

At night, the walkway is mesmerizing to watch with lighting design that adds movement and rhythm. ZZHK founder Zhang Ke tells Dezeen that the bridge resolves the “stylistic conflict between the two banks.” He explains, “The modern, geometric Diamond Music Hall and the French-style music town create a stark contrast, posing a significant challenge, yet offering an opportunity for modern design and materials.”

Ke notes that the crucial part in building the G Clef Bridge was ensuring it maintains “an overall smoothness in form.” Likewise, that it seamlessly harmonizes with its natural landscape and the existing buildings.

Images courtesy of Arch-Exist