KOMINORU Design’s Small House on a Corner Lot stands on a compact, 30-square-meter lot in Nakano City, Tokyo. The limitations on the ground level means maximizing space for a vertical three-story structure. Even the greenery finds its spot on the second floor at eye level.

Despite its modest footprint, the house feels surprisingly spacious and comfortable to live in thanks to clever integration of air and light. By using 20mm-wide columns and beams, the fireproof wooden framework are partially exposed to make the interior look spacious. Atop these beams are ceiling planes that raise the height of each floor, giving a sense of openness sans sacrificing fire safety.

Moreover, the Small House on a Corner Lot has a compact rooftop terrace courtesy of the sloping sky exposure plane on the south. The architects also converted the steeper north-facing slope into a storage room.

They then tucked the rarely-used bathroom beneath the slanted roofline and cleverly integrated a bathtub into the angular void. As for keeping the interior cool without relying heavily on mechanical systems, a ventilation window at the rooftop level serves as a wind tower. It pulls air upward through the vertical column.

Moreover, the addition of planted greenery above the eaves and on the second floor aid with natural ventilation. Inside, the Small House on a Corner Lot feels homey with its wood, concrete, and tile finish. Walls are maximized as storage solutions in the kitchen and in the study room. The storage room also utilizes a foldable wall ladder to maximize space. This house is proof that good home design doesn’t always need a lot of real estate.

Images courtesy of KOMINORU Design