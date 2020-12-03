When Lamborghini launched the Sián FKP 37 in 2019, the hybrid supercar was exclusively limited to 63 examples only. A few months ago, a spyder version was also in production and it seems to be all gone as well. It is certainly unfortunate for folks who want to own one. Nevertheless, Ducati might have an alternative ready for a different segment. The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a superbike that hopes to capture the essence of the former albeit in a different form.

The manufacturer states: “The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was born from the collaboration between two prestigious brands that have their roots in Motor Valley, the land in Emilia-Romagna within which can be found many of the world’s most significant companies in the automotive sector.”

With only 630 units up for grabs, collectors and enthusiasts will waste no time to own this exclusive machine. With the prestige behind each of the two Italian marques, buyers lucky enough to score one will have a lot of stuff to enjoy. The designers are taking the Sián FKP 37’s metallic color scheme and other elements and transposing them onto the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

Aside from the distinct Verde Gea shade, the overall look of the wheels also makes the transition to the bike. Carbon fiber sections also peek out around the body that covers the gold and black frame. The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini sports a 1260 cc L-Twin engine at 157 horsepower with 95 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the Brembo brake system provides the reliable stopping power it needs.

Images courtesy of Ducati