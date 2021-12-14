Ducati is mostly known by enthusiasts for their sexy superbikes. For the longest time, these types of two-wheelers are exactly what people look for from the brand. On the other hand, the rest who are into exciting off-road escapades have multiple trims of the Multistrada and Scrambler to choose from. The selection grows yet again with the introduction of the DesertX.

With the highly anticipated 2022 Dakar Rally just barely a month away, interest surrounding motorcycles capable of traversing the unforgiving sand dunes are on the rise. Aside from the usual 4x4s, side-by-sides, ATVs, and bikes, the race will see hybrid and all-electric models compete as well.

Meanwhile. Ducati is sticking with what’s already working so there is nothing drastic going on here. Nonetheless, the DesertX packs the latest version of the manufacturer’s water-cooled 937-cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta L-twin engine mated to a 6-speed transmission. Output is around 110 horsepower with 67.5 lb-ft of torque.

Having a reliable powertrain is crucial when you’re heading out into the wilderness. Still, it’s even better when everything else is ready for a rough ride. As such, the DesertX sports a USD fork with a Kayaba long-stroke suspension system. Moreover, it sits on a 21” wheel at the front and an 18-incher at the back.

These are shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires. Ground clearance at 9.8” should let riders to travel over anything they want to. There are also six riding modes, full LED headlights, and a 5” color TFT instrument panel. Ducati’s design presents the DesertX as a slightly beefier dirt bike and it looks badass. Now you can have fun anywhere!

Images courtesy of Ducati