When you and your buddies want to go off-roading for the weekend, what type of vehicle comes to mind? Usually, these activities require a machine that can withstand all forms of outdoor shenanigans. SUVs and trucks are practically the default options, but Polaris offers something better. The RZR 2025 model year lineup is finally here and headed by the Pro R Factory-Armored Edition.

The manufacturer is launching multiple trim levels for buyers with varying budget constraints. Nevertheless, the flagship configuration guarantees access to all the premium bells and whistles. If you choose to go with the Factory-Armored Edition, there are plenty of exclusive features over the regular 2025 RZR Pro R.

Available as a two-seater or four-seater, the top-of-the-line setup flaunts a distinct Orange Burst/Marmalade Orange paint job. This side-by-side measures 165.5″ x 47″ x 76.5″ (LxWxH) with an estimated dry weight of 2,622 lbs. For cargo or gear, the bed box dimensions are 29.5″ x 23.8″ x 8.1″ with a maximum payload capacity of 900 lbs. (including passengers).

It runs on a 1,997 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC inline-four engine mated to an automatic PVT gearbox. Total output is rated to be around 225 horsepower with 145 lb-ft of twist at the driver’s disposal. To actively adapt to all types of terrain, we have Polaris’ Dynamix DV 3.0 electronic suspension control system.

The UTV rides on 15″ five-lug flow-formed rims with painted beadlock shod in 32 x 10-15 Maxxis Rampage Fury tires. Your 2025 RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Edition includes an animated RZR Fang accent lighting, Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 audio system, Pro Climate Heat & Vent seating, and special graphics, among others.

