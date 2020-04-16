The DSPTCH Slingpack – Anniversary Edition features the convenience of a sling bag but with the versatility of a travel and work bag. It adapts to your daily commute needs so you only need one bag while on the go.

This everyday carry brings a modern take on the classic fanny pack and messenger bag. A combination of both renders a lightweight daily carry that retains most of what made the original excellent. These include a 15L internal storage space that comprises a padded sleeve for a tablet or a 16″ laptop (which can fit the new MacBook Pro) and additional elastic pockets for organization. There is also a hidden security pocket to hide valuable items. The interior uses 410D Nylon Packcloth lining with DWR coating to protect your items from bumps and scratches.

What makes the DSPTCH Slingpack – Anniversary Edition different from the original is its exterior construction. It comes upgraded for even more durability and extreme protection. The exterior is now made from Dyneema Composite Fabric instead of the standard ballistic nylon used in the original bag. This makes the product practically indestructible.

The exterior fabric ensures the bag stays sturdy under harsh conditions. It makes the bag weatherproof and puncture-and slash-resistant. The fabric practically makes the bag indestructible. Best of all, the fabric makes the bag lightweight at 1lb 13oz so you can take it with you on your daily commutes. The DSPTCH Slingpack – Anniversary Edition is made entirely in the USA and comes at the same price as the original.

Images courtesy of DSPTCH