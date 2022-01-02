Contents
- BEST DRESS WATCHES
- Emporio Armani Quartz AR11120 Dress Watch
- Withings (Nokia) Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch
- Fossil Machine Smoke IP Stainless-Steel Dress Watch
- Michael Kors Slim Runway Dress Wristwatch
- MVMTH Analog Minimalist Watch with Leather Wristband
- DKNY The Modernist Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
- Vincero Luxury Chrono S Wristwatch
- Movado Bold Dress Watch
- Junghans Max Bill Hand-Winding Analog Dress Watch
- Seiko Excelsior Black Ion Finish Solar Chronograph Watch
- Daniel Wellington Classic Black St Mawes Dress Watch
- Cartier Analog Display Automatic Self-Wind Silver Dress Watch
- Orient Bamboo Version II Stainless-Steel and Leather Dress Watch
- Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless-Steel and Leather Casual Watch
- Ted Baker Samuel Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
- Emporio Armani AR2477 Silver Dress Watch
- Hugo Boss Supernova Stainless-Steel Chronograph Watch
- Timex Southview Multifunction Leather Strap Dress Watch
- Perry Ellis Decagon Analog Quartz Dress Watch
- Bulova Automatic Dress Watch
- Nixon Time Teller Dress Watch
- Adidas Process_M1 Dress Watch
- Citizen Eco-Drive Black-Ion Axiom Dress Watch
- Armani Exchange Three-Hand Stainless-Steel Dress Watch
- Nomos Orion 38 Hand-Wind Dress Watch
- Bulova Futuro Diamond Dress Watch
- Emporio Armani Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch with Calfskin Strap
- Casio Leather Band Faceted Crystal Dial Dress Watch
- Adidas Cypher_M1
- Fossil Townsman Stainless-Steel and Leather Dress Watch
- BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S
Let’s be honest, right from the start. For all their cool features and killer looks, diving watches, sports watches and tactical watches have their place in life. However, it’s not on your wrist when you’re suited and booted and heading out for cocktails. Many people…okay, guys, seem to think the best watch to wear when you’re out on the town or going to dinner is the flashiest, statement piece you can find. Whereas the reality is quite the opposite. You’re supposed to choose something that will fit in and complement the rest of your clothes and overall look. Not something that steals the limelight from your pressed slacks, suit jacket or that tie your mom bought you, that you love.
The ideal watch for eveningwear, therefore, is a dress watch. Now, there are plenty of dress watches on the market. Ideally, you should be looking for something that’s not particularly big (40mm seems to often be regarded as the magic measurement). It might be hard for some of you, but you really need to stay clear of anything with an obnoxiously big bezel. Remember, you’re not going diving, even if you’re fishing for Miss Right.
Think of the old mantra – less is more – and you’re on the right track. You don’t need to know the time in Mauritius (unless you’re in Mauritius, but you can always just the time appropriately when you arrive) and you don’t necessarily need a special waterproof cover that means you can see in the dark and 20,000-leagues under the sea! Does that mean you can’t wear one that’s cool and sexy? Not at all. Many dress watches tend to feature precious metals and that’s where you can add a little extravagance. To help you navigate through the many dress watches out there, we’ve kindly put a guide to some of our favorites.
Emporio Armani Quartz AR11120 Dress Watch
First dress watch we want to draw your attention to is this rather beautiful timepiece from Emporio Armani. It features an extensive amount of stainless-steel, so it has a truly masculine look. It also feels substantial and that it won’t break easily. The case is a rather generous diameter of 43mm and there’s index hour markers, easy-to-see hands and a small window for the date.
The whole thing just oozes elegance and is completed by a robust three-link bracelet-style strap with a deployment clasp and the Armani logo at 12 o’clock.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty N/A
- Material Stainless Steel
- Case Diameter 43mm
- Type Automatic Quartz
Withings (Nokia) Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch
Next, we have a very modern and interesting dress watch in the form of this Withings smartwatch. Forget what we said at the outset about dress watches being plain, because this beauty has good clean and minimalist looks, with a plethora of great features too. There are hour and minute markers with two hands and a smaller dial.
It’s made from stainless-steel, so you know it’s durable, but has a very sexy rose gold coloring. Some of the notable features include the heart rate monitor, the battery that can last for around 25-days, and the activity tracker that will even provide you with sleep tracking. Perfect if you like to monitor your fitness level and sleep quality!
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless Steel
- Case Diameter 36mm
- Type Smart
Fossil Machine Smoke IP Stainless-Steel Dress Watch
Next is the rather affordable Fossil machine watch dress watch, also made from stainless-steel, but with a slightly smaller casing diameter of 42mm. This is just a pleasure to feast your eyes upon. Quartz movement powers and drives the clock face that has double markers for 12, 3, 6 and 9 and single for the other numbers in between.
The gunmetal coloring of the watch and its bracelet-style strap give this a real subtle coolness. We’d go as far to call it suave.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 42mm
- Type Quartz
Michael Kors Slim Runway Dress Wristwatch
We’ve featured Michael Kors watches before on Men’s Gear and are big fans. Check out the Michael Kors Slim Runway dress watch for an even subtler, yet sophisticated timepiece. Black stainless-steel is used prominently throughout, from the strap to the bezel and casing. AS a nice bonus, it’s water resistant for up to 50-meters.
So, if you ever find yourself with the need to run into the water at the beach or jump in a pool, the chances are that the watch will be fine. Reliable and accurate Japanese quartz powers the watch. Still a striking accessory, with the right clothes.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty 2-years International Warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 44mm
- Type Quartz
MVMTH Analog Minimalist Watch with Leather Wristband
Fancy something with a bit more class and less of a metallic feel around the bracelet strap? You might prefer this MVMTH analog minimalist watch. This matches well with our description in the opening section of our guide as to what a dress watch might be like.
It’s not feature-heavy, has a very smart, but subdued look and will just add to your overall look, without distracting too much. Even though the casing has a diameter of 44mm, it doesn’t look too big or unsightly, and the leather strap is a nice change from stainless-steel.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty 2-years International Warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 45mm
- Type Quartz
DKNY The Modernist Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
Perhaps you like the leather strap in the model above but want something a little brighter. Take a closer look at this beautiful Donna Karan New York dress watch. Titled The Modernist, this has a very appealing, bright clock face with a rose gold stainless-steel casing and black leather strap.
Powered by quartz, it’s very responsive and a great way to keep abreast of the time, while looking great at the same time.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 44mm
- Type Quartz
Vincero Luxury Chrono S Wristwatch
The Vincero Chrono dress watch is a great combination of style and sophistication with nice features. It means you can still look smart, but still have access to several useful features. This can be great when that wedding is dragging on a little and you’re not in the mood for dancing.
The casing is made from 316L stainless-steel with a diameter of 43mm that makes it just big enough it won’t look too much when you’re wearing that prim and proper suit. With 5-meters of water resistance, if you’re caught in the rain you’ll be protected, and the premium-quality leather strap gives it a comfortable feel.
Specs
- Water Rating 5-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material 316L surgical-grade stainless-steel
- Case Diameter 43mm
- Type Miyota Quartz
Movado Bold Dress Watch
Perhaps you love the look of silver and steel, especially as it contrasts against darker suits and clothing. From Movado comes this stylish dress watch that benefits from a stainless streel bracelet and casing and is powered by renowned and accurate Swiss quartz.
The face is covered by K1 mineral crystal glass which is often used for its scratch-resistance qualities in designer watches. IT’s even thought to be more resistant to shattering than sapphire crystal.
Specs
- Water Rating 3-meters
- Warranty 2-years
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 44mm
- Type Swiss Quartz
Junghans Max Bill Hand-Winding Analog Dress Watch
For a refined dress watch with a stunning and enviable heritage, look no further than the Junghans analog hand-winding watch. If you fall in love a little bit more with this watch every time you look at it, we’d not be surprised.
Max Bill is held in esteem as one of the best and most prolific designers of the 20th century. Although there’s been many new and updated variations, the Max Bill Junghans looks as effortlessly cool and classy as it does in the 50’s.
Specs
- Water Rating Splash proof
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 34mm
- Type Hand winding
Seiko Excelsior Black Ion Finish Solar Chronograph Watch
We understand, don’t worry, that sometimes those elegant and slimline leather straps aren’t suited to everyone’s personal style. So, if you like a whole lot of metal and we mean metallic-looking metal, then you should consider something like the Excelsior Black Ion Finish Solar Chronograph. Made by master timepiece manufacturers Seiko, we have to say this is an extremely cool watch.
Given that it’s only got a casing of 43mm in diameter made from high-quality stainless-steel. What’s more, as well as the masculine look of all that metal, you also get the benefit of three chronograph dials.
Specs
- Water Rating 100-meters
- Warranty 3 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 43mm
- Type Japanese quartz
Daniel Wellington Classic Black St Mawes Dress Watch
Fed up with all things stainless-steel, then how about something with rose-gold plating for the case and just the bezel made from stainless-steel. That’s exactly what you get with this luxury piece from Daniel Wellington. The casing has a diameter of 40mm and a glass mineral coating, so it benefits from a streamlined and low profile.
If you’re going to wear this with your finest suit, it’ll sit nicely and not distract from the killer threads. Simple, but timeless with a comfortable leather strap.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Type Japanese quartz
Cartier Analog Display Automatic Self-Wind Silver Dress Watch
Just when you thought it was safe to fall in love with a watch, you then look at the price tag. But, come on! It’s Cartier, what do you really expect, people? Ignoring the frankly heart-attack inducing price for a moment, this is an extremely beautiful watch, it really must be said. It’s the first in our guide with a rectangular-shaped casing rather than a circular one.
Because it’s only got a diameter of 31mm, it’ll never feel bulky or too much, even if you’re wearing your most tailored and fitted suit. Everything about this watch is quality. From the design of the numbers around the watch face, to the self-winding mechanism and swiss quartz movement. You’re bound to turn more than a few heads wearing this one, that’s for sure.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless Steel
- Case Diameter 31mm
- Type Automatic self-winding
Orient Bamboo Version II Stainless-Steel and Leather Dress Watch
Orient have more than 65 years of experience in the watchmaking industry and with releases like this drop-dead gorgeous version III of the Bambino line, it’s easy to see why they’ve maintained such levels of popularity. The thing that sets this part from previous Bambinos is the more contemporary look and feel. It has a simpler and more defined design with clean lines.
Orient design and produce their own movements rather than looking elsewhere so that it everything in this watch stays true to their passion as watchmakers.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty 1 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 40.5mm
- Type Swiss Automatic
Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless-Steel and Leather Casual Watch
We’ve featured Fossil watches in our minimalist watches guide. The Nate dress watch is made for all you that like to have something a bit rugged but smart all the same. It has a very aesthetically appealing construction and takes a lot of inspiration from military-style watches for its design. So, if you felt some of the watches aren’t masculine enough, this will appease that need to feel manly.
Rugged and tough it is, but it’ll still look great with that pinstripe suit jacket and pants. Normally the lugs are very small on dress watches, but we’re happy to say that Fossil decided to do the opposite with oversized controls.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 50mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Ted Baker Samuel Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
Ted Baker, since its inception in 1988 focusing just on shirts in Glasgow, UK, has become one of the leading fashion brands not just on its home soil but throughout the world. Ted Baker are known for taking something and adding its own unique spin to it. Like this Ted Baker Samuel Dress watch.
It has a comfortable, but tough black leather strap that helps it sit nicely on your wrist, while the watch face has a very elegant and almost spacious feel to it. As well as long and thin indexes, each hour is marked with the relevant number, aside from 6 where you’ll find the date window. The cleanness of the design almost works like a mirror for the accuracy of its functionality.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Emporio Armani AR2477 Silver Dress Watch
We’re back in Italy for another classy entry into the dress watch field from Emporio Armani now. This has a sturdy and durable, but still very classy stainless-steel bracelet and casing. To add a touch of contrast to the silver of the stainless-steel the dial is blue. As ever, there’s a date window at 6 and instead of the marker for 12, there’s the Armani bird logo.
Although we’d recommend that you don’t take this swimming with you, if you’re wearing it while sitting by the pool somewhere nice, it won’t die if you take a dip!
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty NA
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 43mm
- Type Quartz
Hugo Boss Supernova Stainless-Steel Chronograph Watch
Hugo Boss are the next of the big fashion houses in our guide with this striking Supernova chronograph-style dress watch. Its design takes inspiration from architecture and there’s a 6-facet bezel built on plated-black-ion steel.
As well as the black-ion steel, there’s also a blue dial face that contrasts impressively with the silver tones of the stainless-steel. Boss is normally seen as a sign of quality and with this watch, that’s the case.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 45mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Timex Southview Multifunction Leather Strap Dress Watch
We have a surprising entry at number 18. It’s not surprising to see Timex in a guide to dress watches. Given the company’s prominence in the watchmaking industry, you probably thought you’d see the name at least once or twice and possibly even wondered why we’ve not mentioned them yet. The surprising thing is the price. Consider Timex’s reputation it’s amazing this retail so low.
Obviously, with any Timex timepiece, precision and elegance are words that are the forefront of the design. 165 years in the industry pays off when you look at the Southview. Although it doesn’t have the ingenious Indiglo back-light feature, the luminous hands and gold-tone markers and numerals make it easy to read with a black dial background. It’s finished with a smart leather strap.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty 1 year warranty
- Material Brass
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Perry Ellis Decagon Analog Quartz Dress Watch
Another subtle and subdued timepiece, well apart from that stunning blue tinted dial, is the Perry Ellis Decagon Analog dress watch. The blue and silvery tone of the stainless-steel work amazingly well together. It’s not just the actual coloring that has us making alterations to our wish list though.
Size-wise, it has a very low profile, with a case and band only 9.5mm and 24mm thick respectively. So, if you’re worried about it being ill-fitting with your shirts or suit jackets, don’t be, as it’ll sit very comfortably on your wrist and won’t ruin the slickness of your clothing choice.
Specs
- Water Rating 100-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 46mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Bulova Automatic Dress Watch
When you think of watchmakers with illustrious pedigrees in the industry, do you think of Bulova. If you don’t, you should. They have been in business since 1875, and while they release watches under the conglomerate Citizen Watch, their watches are every bit as dapper and cool as they were.
The Classic Automatic, as the name suggests, is self-winding and powered by Swiss-designed automatic movement. It has a slimline case with a diameter of 41mm and thickness of 11.7mm, so will never feel too cumbersome. The simple dial has a touch of drama to liven things up in the form of a viewing window that shows you just a little of the micro-engineering involved in it keeping time.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty 3 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 41mm
- Type Swiss Automatic, Self-Winding
Nixon Time Teller Dress Watch
Nixon is a brand known for their simplistic approach to making high-end, high-performance timepieces. The Time Teller may sound like the most pretentious name for a watch ever, but trust us, pretension isn’t something that Nixon can be labeled as being. The case is 9mm thick with a diameter of 37mm, so its hardly there…or at least gives that impression.
We also love that there are a wide range of Timex-branded leather and canvas bands for those of you that like something kinder on your skin and tiny hairs. These, along with the easy-to-read indices and markers, are all fine examples of why this is a best-seller.
Specs
- Water Rating 100-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 37mm
- Type Miyota Japanese Quartz
Adidas Process_M1 Dress Watch
So, perhaps you’ve got some adidas sneakers and even a hoodie or a tee or three. Lots of us have those kinds of items in our wardrobes and closets. One thing you probably didn’t expect Adidas to produce was a dress-style watch. But, that’s exactly what the Process_M1 timepiece is – a dressed-up and simpler watch from the German-founded sportswear brand.
Apart from the logo below the marker for 12 on the dial and on the bracelet clasp, you’d be forgiven for not realizing it was an Adidas watch just looking at the pictures. Low-profile, elegant and perfect for everyday use, when you’re not rocking one of their more OTT sports watches.
Specs
- Water Rating 100-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 38mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Citizen Eco-Drive Black-Ion Axiom Dress Watch
The Axiom from watchmaking chiefs Citizen features a black ion-plated stainless-steel casing and the company’s revolutionary Eco-Drive tech. With Eco-Drive, the need for a battery and the many replacements you often require, is negated. Aside from the cost-efficiency though, it’s that slick and sexy look, that gives new meaning to the words minimalist design that really bowled us over.
Rather than being like many of the watches at the other end of the spectrum that use gadgets and features to flex their masculine muscles, this relies on a strong cleanness throughout. The dial is almost completely black, for instance, apart from the date window, the arms and the marker for 12. Citizen show why they’re so successful, and we are all but ready to buy one ourselves.
Specs
- Water Rating 100-meters
- Warranty 1 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 40mm
- Type Japanese Quartz, Solar-Powered
Armani Exchange Three-Hand Stainless-Steel Dress Watch
Back with the Italian masters of sophistication again, this Armani Exchange watch is feast for the eyes. It’s dark, slick and looks a lot smaller than its 46mm casing diameter would suggest. There are hour markers all the way around the face apart from the 12 which is replaced by the AX logo.
It’s curves and lines give it a very defined look and feel that raises it above the average dress watch. Aside from splash-proofing and a date window at the quarter-past marker, Armani Exchange have clearly made the justifiable trade-off of less features in favor of stunning good looks.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 46mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Nomos Orion 38 Hand-Wind Dress Watch
Another of the more expensive timepieces in our guide, the Nomos is every bit as exclusive as the Cartier, but not quite as pricey or as flashy. The real strength that the Orion 368 has in abundance is its discreet and subtle design. Although it has that 38mm diameter casing, that’s hardly small, it never feels too bulky.
The hand-wound automatic movement it’s powered by is the Alpha, which is beautifully displayed through the viewing window on the crystal-glass backing. The dial features hour and minute markers along with a single chronograph dial too. The price tag may not be for everyone, but anyone who invests in this will have one utterly classy dress watch to knock them dead wherever you are!
Specs
- Water Rating 30 meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 38mm
- Type Automatic Hand-Wind
Bulova Futuro Diamond Dress Watch
Apart from Shirley Bassey, who says that diamonds are a girl’s best friend? Why can’t they be a guy’s best friend too? With another awesome piece from Bulova, we have evidence that our argument is valid. Just imagine how the diamonds on the dial would sparkle. If you were looking for a break from the subtlety of many of the watches in this guide, then this is perfect.
Even the case isn’t especially toned down, with the same two-tone gold and silver/white continued through to the stainless-steel bracelet. Although the diamonds are very much the main feature, there’s also the almost-obligatory date window at quarter-past and it does benefit from 30-meters of water proofing. OK, splash proof, but it means if you’re caught in the rain, your watch will survive.
Specs
- Water Rating 30-meters
- Warranty 3 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 42mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Emporio Armani Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch with Calfskin Strap
For a third time, we’re highlighting the watchmaking skills of the Armani fashion house. Understated is a word we’d use to describe it. The case isn’t too wide or think and the coloring is very crisp and fresh. What we love most is the fact it’s paired with an extremely soft and luxurious calfskin leather strap.
Armani are a very debonair brand and this watch showcases that perfectly. It’s not too in your face or overtly high end, but still has that effortless cool that comes with many years creating stylish Italian products.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 43mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Casio Leather Band Faceted Crystal Dial Dress Watch
Another great watch from Casio. Unlike their many other digital and feature-heavy timepieces, this is a smart little number with an incredibly striking silver crystal faceted dial. It looks a far cry away from those black bulky products with phonebooks and calculators. We were knocked for six by its head turning looks.
Even more impressive, though, is the fact that it’s one of the more affordable pieces in our guide. The light brown leather strap helps to make the crystal even more stunning, while making it comfortable to wear.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 41.1mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Adidas Cypher_M1
The second in our guide from Adidas, the Cypher-M1 differs the Process_M1 in that has a more sporting feel to it. The touch of blue in one-third of the bezel, adds a something different to all the silver of the stainless-steel. Though it looks more sporting, it’s still a very subdued dress watch.
There’s three hands, two silver and a blue seconds one against a black dial, with the adidas logo where the 12 would be.
Specs
- Water Rating 100-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 42mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
Fossil Townsman Stainless-Steel and Leather Dress Watch
The last from Fossil is also the penultimate watch in our guide and boy this is a great-looking timepiece. It does have the benefit of two chronograph dials, but other than that and the oversized lugs, this is a very smart and subtle watch.
We love how the black of the leather band and the dial provide a nice backdrop to really make the gold detailing standout.
Specs
- Water Rating 50-meters
- Warranty 2 year warranty
- Material Stainless steel
- Case Diameter 44mm
- Type Japanese Quartz
For When It’s Time to Dress Up
Dress watches have a purpose. Okay, many of them do not do much more than tell the time and look great, but when you want your own charm to come through, the last thing you want is to be remembered for that big clunky timepiece you had on your wrist.
Fortunately, you can switch that more technical watch you wear on the day to day or at the weekend with a more refined and attractive piece. The watches we have chosen represent the versatility of the marketplace. There’s the extremely expensive, exquisite pieces and the subtler more streamlined ones alongside the exceptionally practical models.
How Do I Choose a Dress Watch?
If you’ve been checking out dress watches and are feeling a little overwhelmed by the choices out there, we hope our guide above helps. However, we understand whittling down thousands to 35 may still make the choice of men’s dress watch a little difficult. To help you out, we thought it’d be good to give you some things to consider.
What is the Occasion/When are you going to wear it?
This is a good thing to think about when you’re buying a dress watch as it’ll dictate the kind that’d suit the dress code and setting. If it’s a wedding you’ve been invited to, it may look a bit OTT having a big, thick and clunky watch with a ton of features on your wrist. You’d be better opting for one of the more subtle and streamlined watches out there.
What Features Do You Need?
Although men’s smart dress watches tend to have limited features, there’s a growing trend of still including things like chronographs and other clever additions you’d find in smartwatches. Give a little thought, therefore, to what features you need. It may be that even if your watch is going to be worn during the week at work that you still need chronographs for keeping accurate timers, but if not, look for a simpler design.
Make Sure You Color Coordinate
As one of the main reasons you want a dress-style watch over the various others out there’s fashion, you need to make sure the piece you choose goes with the clothes you’ll be wearing.