Let’s be honest, right from the start. For all their cool features and killer looks, diving watches, sports watches and tactical watches have their place in life. However, it’s not on your wrist when you’re suited and booted and heading out for cocktails. Many people…okay, guys, seem to think the best watch to wear when you’re out on the town or going to dinner is the flashiest, statement piece you can find. Whereas the reality is quite the opposite. You’re supposed to choose something that will fit in and complement the rest of your clothes and overall look. Not something that steals the limelight from your pressed slacks, suit jacket or that tie your mom bought you, that you love.

The ideal watch for eveningwear, therefore, is a dress watch. Now, there are plenty of dress watches on the market. Ideally, you should be looking for something that’s not particularly big (40mm seems to often be regarded as the magic measurement). It might be hard for some of you, but you really need to stay clear of anything with an obnoxiously big bezel. Remember, you’re not going diving, even if you’re fishing for Miss Right.

Think of the old mantra – less is more – and you’re on the right track. You don’t need to know the time in Mauritius (unless you’re in Mauritius, but you can always just the time appropriately when you arrive) and you don’t necessarily need a special waterproof cover that means you can see in the dark and 20,000-leagues under the sea! Does that mean you can’t wear one that’s cool and sexy? Not at all. Many dress watches tend to feature precious metals and that’s where you can add a little extravagance. To help you navigate through the many dress watches out there, we’ve kindly put a guide to some of our favorites.

BEST DRESS WATCHES

For When It’s Time to Dress Up

Dress watches have a purpose. Okay, many of them do not do much more than tell the time and look great, but when you want your own charm to come through, the last thing you want is to be remembered for that big clunky timepiece you had on your wrist.

Fortunately, you can switch that more technical watch you wear on the day to day or at the weekend with a more refined and attractive piece. The watches we have chosen represent the versatility of the marketplace. There’s the extremely expensive, exquisite pieces and the subtler more streamlined ones alongside the exceptionally practical models.

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

How Do I Choose a Dress Watch?

If you’ve been checking out dress watches and are feeling a little overwhelmed by the choices out there, we hope our guide above helps. However, we understand whittling down thousands to 35 may still make the choice of men’s dress watch a little difficult. To help you out, we thought it’d be good to give you some things to consider.

What is the Occasion/When are you going to wear it?

This is a good thing to think about when you’re buying a dress watch as it’ll dictate the kind that’d suit the dress code and setting. If it’s a wedding you’ve been invited to, it may look a bit OTT having a big, thick and clunky watch with a ton of features on your wrist. You’d be better opting for one of the more subtle and streamlined watches out there.

What Features Do You Need?

Although men’s smart dress watches tend to have limited features, there’s a growing trend of still including things like chronographs and other clever additions you’d find in smartwatches. Give a little thought, therefore, to what features you need. It may be that even if your watch is going to be worn during the week at work that you still need chronographs for keeping accurate timers, but if not, look for a simpler design.

Make Sure You Color Coordinate

As one of the main reasons you want a dress-style watch over the various others out there’s fashion, you need to make sure the piece you choose goes with the clothes you’ll be wearing.