Two of the famous brands in the fashion industry join forces for a two-day-only offering of high-quality and modern outerwear. Renowned footwear brand Dr. Martens and the modern bag brand Herschel Supply have collaborated to bring you the Dr. Martens x Herschel Collection of all-weather boots.

These two brands worked their creative heads to revamp the Combs II boot and the Reeder shoe to make it impervious to bad rainy or snowy weather. The classic combat boot now comes with an upper covered with CORDURA ballistic nylon. It is paired with a slippery water-resistant leather upper so water, dust, and more simply slide off.

Moreover, the Combs Boot II in the Dr. Martens x Herschel Collection now has a reflective tongue for visibility in the dark and black and white braided laces. It also has brushed silver hooks paired with black eyelets and the brand’s air-cushioned insole. It is finished off with a tonal smoke tract outsole, red AirWheel heel loop, and black Herschel tab.

Then there’s the Reeder, a low-cut, lace-up boots that can just about go well with any look. Much like the Combs II, this one went for a fashion and durability overhaul. Its upper also comes in a CORDURA ballistic nylon cover and the same water-resistant slippery leather. This one basically has the same upgrades with the reflective tongue, silver hooks, and black eyelets. It also has a red AirWheel heel loop and a black Herschel tab. A Dr. Martens classic, it too has the yellow neat stitches and air-cushioned sole. The Dr. Martens x Herschell Collection ensures your feet stay dry and you feel comfortable and look fashionable even under a downpour.

Images courtesy of Dr. Martens