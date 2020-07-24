Now that we are at the midpoint of 2020, many carmakers are already teasing their upcoming refreshes. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is one of those machines and boy does it pack a punch. It appears to be offering the best-in-class components which is why they’re calling it the most powerful SUV ever. This is a lofty claim that anyone can make, but there is enough proof to back it up. Even without aftermarket tuning, it can supposedly rival most custom builds out there.

Let us remind you that we are talking about an SUV here. That’s right what many would believe to be a lumbering tank is ready to surprise whatever it meets on the road. Dodge normally bestows the SRT Hellcat badge only to those vehicles that will more than what the stock model can manage. Let’s start by looking at what this Durango houses within its hood.

Here we have a 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine that produces 710 horsepower with 645 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, Dodge is pairing it with an 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission. Track tests boast a 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. Moreover, the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) even certifies that the Durango SRT Hellcat can complete a quarter-mile run in 11.5 seconds.

These are definitely insane numbers that not many of its kind can muster without third-party tweaking and tuning. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat sports a menacing aesthetic to remind others that it’s not messing around.

Images courtesy of Dodge