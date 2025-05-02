Not long ago, we showcased an e-bike conversion kit called the PikaBoost 2. It’s a nifty accessory that turns your favorite two-wheeler into a motorized mobility platform for recreation, fitness, and daily commuting. It probably caught the attention of the folks at LIVALL. They got in touch with us recently for a hands-on review of the actual product. Since a couple of us here at the office own bikes, we wasted no time and took the add-on for a spin.

Installation And Initial Setup Of Your PikaBoost 2

The first thing you need to do is download the LIVALL Riding app, which is available for both Android and iOS. Enable Bluetooth connectivity on your smartphone and then launch the program. Take the bracket with four anti-theft screws and attach it on the seat tube of the bicycle.

Adjust the height as needed to ensure proper contact with the drive system. Next, take the PikaBoost 2 unit and align the groove accordingly with the rear tire, then tighten the bolt. You can do this manually with the included tool or use an electric screwdriver to speed up the task.

Long-press the power button on the module to activate, pair it via the companion app, and perform the automatic calibration procedure. Likewise, if a red dot is visible on the top-right corner of the LIVALL Riding app, make sure to update the software to its latest version.

Although it’s possible to toggle settings directly on the app, the PikaBoost 2 comes with a wireless remote controller for a more intuitive experience. Use the rubber strap to mount it on the handlebar assigned for the rear wheel.

Don’t forget to attach the small wire and its corresponding magnetic sensors to the brake lever, as this activates the brake light and enables the Intelligent E-Brake system. The latter deactivates the motor upon braking.

Now that everything is in place, you can easily switch modes, adjust speed, adjust assist level, and flash turn signals. The buttons on the PikaBoost 2 remote controller are clearly labeled to indicate the function. After a few trials, our thumbs quickly adapted, and it felt seamless.

Technical Specifications

Specification Essential Edition Powerful Edition Power Continuous Power: 250W Max Peak Power: 500W Continuous Power: 250 W Max Peak Power: 500 W Battery Capacity 158 Wh 220 Wh Range Up to 70 km / 43 miles (in power assist mode) Up to 90 km / 55 miles (in power assist mode) Charging Time 3 hours (20V / 3.25A 65W) 4 hours (20V / 3.25A 65W) Battery Longevity 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles Battery Weight 1 kg / 2.2 lbs 1 kg / 2.2 lbs Main Unit Dimensions 43.6 x 13.1 x 8.9 cm / 17.2 x 5.2 x 3.5 inches 43.6 x 13.1 x 8.9 cm / 17.2 x 5.2 x 3.5 inches Weight 3 kg / 6.6 lbs 3 kg / 6.6 lbs Waterproof Rating IPx5 IPx5 Top Speed 32 km/h (20 mph) 32 km/h (20 mph) Input Power / Out Power 65W input / 100W output 65W input / 100W output Battery Voltage 21.9V 21.6V App Compatibility Android & iOS Android & iOS

Cycling With The PikaBoost 2

We each spent enough time to get our bearings with this high-tech upgrade. From an aesthetic standpoint, the PikaBoost 2 adds a futuristic vibe to any bike. The sleek, understated design keeps things discreet. However, anyone can and will notice it if they stare long enough. Nonetheless, other cyclists were noticeably fascinated and asked about the kit.

What most of us loved about the PikaBoost 2 is the fluid transition between motorized and manual. Once active, sensors monitor your cadence and automatically engage pedal assist as you reach a speed of 3.1 mph. Overall, this transition feels smooth courtesy of LIVALL’s smart motor algorithm.

We also want to point out that during the initial setup phase, the system automatically imposes an electronic speed limit according to local regulations. Another awesome feature is the Cruise Mode, which completely automates your ride — perfect for a leisurely pace to just relax and enjoy the trip.

Meanwhile, there is another setting geared for hardcore cycling fanatics. In Workout Mode, it’s all about endurance and muscle power. For every 0.62 mile, its regenerative braking system recharges the battery at a rate of 1% to 3%.

According to LIVALL, this is “contributing to a more sustainable, green energy cycle.” You can also hook up your two-wheeler to an indoor bike trainer without compatibility issues. The PikaBoost 2 boasts an IPX5 rating to withstand the elements when outdoors.

Our Takeaway

Overall, LIVALL nailed the formula when it comes to convenience and flexibility. The PikaBoost 2 is a wonderful in-between for people who are still on the fence about e-bikes. Another cool aspect we want to highlight is the ease of charging. The first option is the USB-C port beneath a rubber flap below the rear brake light. If it’s not possible to bring your bike inside, just remove the battery and plug it into a charger. Lastly, the battery also doubles as an emergency power bank.