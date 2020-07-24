The thing is, when it comes to automotive customizations, there are times when everything goes overboard. While the results are often remarkable, there are some that border on the insane. As for the latter, all that hard work can render the machine unusable in public, which practically makes it a showpiece at best. However, with the proper approach, monsters such as this 807-horsepower 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock can roam the streets legally.

Those who love their muscle cars will love what this beast brings to the table. However, for those who might not be familiar with their slice of Americana, we’ll give you a quick refresher. In the 1970s, the pony car market was dominated by the likes Ford with its Mustang and Chevrolet with the Camaro. Not one to sit idly by, Dodge introduces the Challenger to the delight of many.

Over the years, the model has enjoyed being an icon when it comes to power and speed. Thus, for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the manufacturing does not hold back. At the crux of it all is the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine that outputs 807 horsepower with 707 lb-ft of torque. Testing shows that it can go 0-60 mph in 3.25 seconds

Goodies such as real-time diagnostics, G-Force display, SRT Power Chiller, dyno, and launch control are all on board. Moreover, equally notable are the dynamic suspension with Bilstein shocks, a Brembo brakes system, a bespoke body kit, and wheels wrapped in Nitto drag tires. The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock will be available later this year.

Images courtesy of Dodge