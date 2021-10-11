Luxury brand Dior collaborates with TechnoGym for a limited-edition range of fitness products geared to motivate and make people happy. Calling it the “Dior Vibe,” the line consists of a treadmill, a multifunctional weight bench, and a wellness ball.

If you’ve got money to burn, then you may want to add the line to your home gym. It comes with a “stylish, compact, and quiet” treadmill that comes with state-of-the-art electronic features from TechnoGym, one of the world’s leading providers of high-end sports equipment and digital technologies. You can easily connect it to your tablet for an interactive workout.

Meanwhile, the weight bench comes with accessories for muscle and strength building including dumbbells in various weights and resistance bands. It also has knuckles that are compatible with over 200 exercises on the app. Then the Technogym Ball is more than just a wellness ball as it looks comfy enough to sit on.

The “Dior Vibe” line would not be complete without the Italian brand’s signature white design centered around the Dior star. It has the five horizontal blue stripes motif and the iconic “Christian Dior” logo.

“This shared goal of excellence gives life to a limited series of innovative Technogym products interpreted with the Maison Dior’s unique allure. Created to inspire the concept of wellness with new generations, it also offers people the opportunity to live a unique and irresistible experience,” Nerio Alessandri, Founder of Technogym and Wellness Designer said of the upcoming line available exclusively in Dior boutiques worldwide starting January 2022.

The “Dior Vibe” line certainly adds a touch of luxury to any home gym setup. It makes any couch potato get up and start working up a sweat.