With multiple all-electric aircraft prototypes successfully completing test flights this year, eco-friendly air travel is inching ever closer. In the meantime, those who choose to fly private still have plenty of options. If you are in the market for a new mid-size business jet, Embraer’s Praetor 600 boasts exceptional performance, range, and customizations.

Clients who can afford an aircraft for personal use will want to tailor-fit everything accordingly. Yes, the wealthy are also fickle regarding their toys and are purveyors of bespoke details. Thus, aviation firms like Embraer gladly cater to their whims as long as these are within reason. There are two cabin layouts to pick from.

The four club seat configuration can accommodate up to 10. As for the aft cabin RHS divan setup, up to 11 passengers can fit in relative comfort. What follows is a comprehensive list of cosmetic tweaks that covers the seats, carpets, sidewalls, countertops, stowage, table, valance frame, and more. Next up is the Praetor 600 exterior.

Embraer offers several exterior decorative styles with two color combinations to choose from. Although not listed, we’re pretty sure you can have them paint it with whatever you have in mind. The Praetor 600 is outfitted with Honeywell HTF7500E engines, each rated at 7,528 lbf of thrust. it can hold up to 155 cubic feet of baggage.

A Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics suite. This flight deck boasts “cutting-edge technology with ergonomics that provide an instinctive interface between pilot and aircraft for a safer, easier flight.” The Praetor 600 has a maximum operating altitude of 45,000 ft with an approximate range between 3,719 nm to 4,018 nm. Lastly, the maximum cruise speed is around 466 knots.

Images courtesy of Embraer