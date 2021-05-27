Google’s 2021 I/O event was full of exciting updates regarding many of its products. One of the most interesting surprises was Samsung’s decision to switch back to Wear OS from its Tizen platform. On the flip side, this announcement dashes hopes for a Pixel smartwatch. While waiting for what comes next, we found out about this cool Kickstarter project called Titanium Elektron.

What the Titanium Elektron has going for it is its traditional watch face. Swiss smart technology group Sequent is behind it development and promises to deliver premium design and craftsmanship and address a longstanding gripe with smartwatches.

Although it ships with a charger, if it stays on your wrist most of the time, you won’t need to plug it in. It relies on Sequent’s Supercharger2 hybrid self-charging mechanism. The open caseback shows what appears to be an oscillating rotor similar to that of an automatic calibre.

It may look like an analog GMT timekeeper, but it packs cutting-edge tech for tracking activities and more. Sequent will be offering three versions of the Titanium Elektron. All three will ship in a 42.10-mm grade-2 titanium case with an option for a black DLC variant and sapphire crystal.

The standard Titanium Elektron features basic sleep/activity tracking, while the HR/HR Viu model support heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. The first two sport a matte black dial, while the HR Viu uses a transparent material to expose the inner workings of the smartwatch.

Super-LumiNova lume on the hour markers and hands help with low-light visibility. You can pair the Titanium Elektron with your compatible device via Bluetooth. We think it’s a great choice for people who are not yet ready to go full-digital just yet.

Images courtesy of Sequent