The overwhelming number of concept and product announcements at this year’s IFA is mind-boggling. What drew most of the publicity were devices that push the boundaries of functionality, performance, features, and design. ASUS is a household name supplying more than just computer hardware. The Zenbook S14 (UX5406) reminds us Apple is not the only provider of sleek and stylish notebooks.

The American tech firm’s aggressive marketing makes it seem like the Mac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro are the trendiest options out there. Those who are already comfortable with Apple’s software ecosystem typically shell out more whenever they need to upgrade. Windows users, on the other hand, enjoy a bit more flexibility courtesy of OEMs.

If it’s a premium laptop you’re after, the Zenbook S14 (UX5406) is one of the best ones available right now. It flaunts a classy all-metal construction and what ASUS calls Ceraluminum. It’s “a high-tech ceramic material that’s revered by the aerospace and luxury watch industries. This industry-first innovation boasts unparalleled strength, resisting wear with ease.”

Instead of a single colorway, buyers can pick between Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White. Not only is it aesthetically jaw-dropping, but the 14″ 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen is equally impressive. Its 120 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of HDR peak brightness ensure an immersive visual experience.

ASUS can kit it out with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU. Paired with a 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Zenbook S14 (UX5406) becomes a productivity and content creation powerhouse. The rest of the specifications point out a 72 Whr battery, an FHD front-facing camera with IR for Windows Hello, and Wi-Fi 7.

