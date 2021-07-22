A few months ago, French automaker and subsidiary of Renault Group Alpine announced a special collaboration with renowned Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone. A master of multiple mediums, his designs have a street/graffiti vibe to them. Therefore, Zenith unveils a one-off timepiece – the Defy 21 Double Tourbillon Felipe Pantone Edition.

This exclusive model is an entry for the Only Watch 2021 charity auction. This is a biennial event wherein the world’s distinguished watchmaking brands present their one-of-a-kind masterpiece. All of these then go under the hammer with a huge chunk of the proceeds funding research on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The Zenith Defy 21 Double Tourbillon Felipe Pantone Edition boasts a 46-mm sapphire case. It’s might not be the first or the only timepiece to flaunt one (see Hublot’s and Richard Mille’s previous outings), but the distinct style is enough to see bids skyrocket for this bad boy.

It seems the transparent dial is not enough as Zenith goes for a skeleton dial. Pantone’s artistic direction is visible all throughout as we see splashes of gradient metallic colors, patterns and more. Of course, the two tourbillons – one at 8 o’clock and another at 10 o’clock – heighten its allure.

Meanwhile, to see more of the El Primero 9020 self-winding movement in action, turn it over. The exhibition caseback shows the star-shaped rotor which continually tops up to power reserve, which is enough for 50 hours off your wrist.

Completing its profiles is a black silicone rubber strap with a titanium double-folding clasp closure system. Zenith notes that the Defy 21 Double Tourbillon Felipe Pantone Edition includes a special box. Moreover, inside is a signed artwork from the man himself.

Images courtesy of Zenith