Vollebak’s Martian Aerogel Jacket offers optimum warmth and stays dry in wet or chilly conditions thanks to its space-inspired construction. Its interior features the same new aerogel used to make the heat shield for the next Mars Rover.

Unlike other aerogel composite that is fragile and disintegrates when exposed to water, the new one is extremely waterproof. It is also durable and flexible thanks to its combined organic foam. The solution renders an ultra-thin aerogel sheet that’s just 2mm thick.

Yet, it still offers incredible thermal performance even in -20C weather. Moreover, it has hundreds of laser-drilled micropores for enhanced breathability. Then the outer shell of the Martian Aerogel Jacket features the same fabric used to make the extremely strong parachute used to land the first probe on Titan and the last Mars Rover.

This is performance wear that can survive a downpour and still keep you warm and dry. Even when soaked or compressed in water, it remains insulating. Even its peaked hood has aerogel lining for added insulation. Then cord adjusters at the hood and hem and cuffs with metal snaps seal the warmth in from head to waist.

Aside from its fabric, Vollebak’s Martian Aerogel Jacket also draws inspiration from 1950s NASA spacesuits for its design. It has a subtle metallic shine and a contrasting black seam taping and zigzag stitching. It also comes with a transparent finish for a glimpse into the laser-drilled aerogel technology underneath. Meanwhile, five zipped pockets offer storage for your EDC. There are two large side pockets with storm flaps, two chest pockets, and an interior left pocket.

Images courtesy of Vollebak