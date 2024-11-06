We want our readers to understand that the price of a watch does not matter as long as you like how it looks on your wrist. Last year, VERO and ADPT partnered to release the vibrant Workhorse Limited Edition. This 2024, we’re in for a blackout beauty. This is the Limited Edition Hooligan Nightfall.

The new reference is a stark contrast to the summer-ready look of the previous collaborative timepiece. To reinforce its stealthy motif, almost every surface flaunts a matte finish. This allows the accessory to fly under the radar until somebody eventually notices the silhouette wrapped around your wrist.

Its round stainless steel case measures 44.5 mm x 49.5 mm x 13.5 mm. It comes with a thick layer of black Cerakote (ceramic coating). VERO designs the Limited Edition Hooligan Nightfall as a destro type with its screw-down crown and pushers on the left flank of the case band.

Meanwhile, another screw-down crown at 2 o’clock is for the inner rotating bezel. The triple gasket seals and the screw-down stainless steel case back provide moisture ingress protection up to 390 feet. Within the metal shell beats a Miyota 6S21 quartz movement with a quick reset function.

Rubberized steel bullhorns and sapphire crystal lens provide superior impact resistance. Next up is the Limited Edition Hooligan Nightfall’s dark dial with Arabic numeral hour markers and debossed dots for the minute track. Two Chronograph sub-counters are at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock.

“The Limited Edition Hooligan Nightfall is meant to be a phantom on your wrist. Its midnight black CeraKote case is dashed by light gray accents on the lower push button, second and chrono hands, and of course, the Hooligan smiley,” writes VERO.

Images courtesy of VERO