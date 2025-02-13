Whenever rumors start to swirl about a special edition release from notable carmakers, it generates a huge buzz among automotive enthusiasts. After a few months of speculation, A renowned German marque takes the cover off a roadster that’s sure to mesmerize. This is the 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast.

According to the press release, only 100 examples are hitting the global market. Given its scarcity, collectors will undoubtedly scramble to secure a unit before all slots are spoken for. From the get go, the name hints at the exclusive elements going into each build. Of course, these embelishments by the MANUFAKTUR coachbuilding division.

While looks do matter, it’s not the only essential selling point. Instead, we also have to take performance into account. As such, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast comes with a potent powertrain. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 supplies 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G gearbox with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ directs everything to all four wheels. Mercedes-AMG claims it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Next up is the sleek cabriolet’s coat of MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno paint.

The official details describe the glittering shade as “reminiscent of gleaming golden sand beaches.” Contrasting the 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast’s dazzling exterior are a set of 21″ black AMG forged cross-spoke wheels. Furthermore, the flanges sport MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno trims.

Each 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast flaunts a cockpit with black Nappa leather upholstery alongside golden diamond stitching. MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno hardware likewise adorn the interior. Finally, a MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast badge on the center console door indicates its limited designation.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz