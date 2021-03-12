Rugged yet elegant, functional, and sturdy to take on any adventure. This is the Danner 26L Daypack, from the makers that value both premium quality and style with their products.

Built as tough as the boots that Danner makes, this backpack uses reinforced nylon and leather to create a clean design but boasts functionality. It has a large main compartment, two smaller zippered storage pockets, and expandable side pockets for quick-access items like a water bottle.

The main compartment of the Danner 26L Daypack offers a laptop sleeve and a drawcord closure system. The two additional zippered pockets are on the side and top to store small items. The addition of a flexible G-hook closure allows for expansion so you can store more items inside the large compartment. Meanwhile, sternum straps and adjustable shoulder straps that fit on most body types allow for a comfortable and secure carry.

This travel gear even comes with external loops to carry a variety of items. A water bottle can fit in one of the loops too or a speaker. As with Danner’s logger or work boots, this pack allows for breathability too. The shoulder straps have ergonomic memory foam for all-day comfort and it has a cushioned back panel with airflow channels so the bag stays cool and comfortable.

Likewise, the Danner 26L Daypack uses reinforced panels of leather on the top flap as well as the bottom. The rest is made with durable nylon, which is known for its quick-drying properties and ability to resist abrasion.

Images courtesy of Danner