With the help of advancements in green technology, consumers are now interested in ways to be not as reliable on the grid. Moreover, sustainable sources of energy are handy to have in case of emergencies or when you want to go on outdoor escapades such as camping or overlapping. Goal Zero introduces the YETI 500 as its new portable power station.

The product page indicates that this is the company’s sixth-generation iteration of the rugged model. As with every follow-up to something successful, buyers expect upgrades or improvements to performance. The YETI 500 takes everything that made the previous versions great and repackages them into a feature-packed platform for clean energy.

“Goal Zero products are designed to help you Power. Anything. Anywhere. We want you to be able to explore more, wander further, stay out longer, and enjoy yourself while you’re at it.,” writes the manufacturer. SKU 37000 weighs 16.1 lbs., which is slightly hefty, but the integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport wherever it’s needed.

It measures 11.32″ x 7.82″ x 7.8″ to give you an idea of how much space it takes up. This bad boy is practically an assurance that power outages won’t become an issue. Hook it up to a compatible solar panel and never worry about running out of juice. A 200W input from the optional Nomad 200 can fully recharge the unit in 2.9 hours.

Meanwhile, a standard wall socket can top up the 499.2 Wh (25.6V, 20 Ah) from 0% to 100% in just 90 minutes. Goal Zero points out that the YETI 500 ships in LOW input mode by default to preserve battery integrity. Users are encouraged to only enable HIGH input mode if needed. A built-in display provides an overview of the YETI 500’s functions. Available ports include a 12V auxiliary, a 12V 6 mm, an 8 mm, USB-C Power Delivery, 2x USB-A, a USB-C, and 2x AC inverter outlets.

