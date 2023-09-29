When it comes to pocketable essentials, The James Brand is just among the few brands that have left its mark. But at the mention of TJB, what normally comes to mind with each new product release is knives. The brand has after all built a reputation for crafting high-quality and minimalist yet fully-functional folders. But in the pursuit of redesigning the EDC essentials, TJB has also brought other gear just like those found in its Communication Collection, which has welcomed two new additions: The Burwell Click Pen and the Gatecliff notebook sleeve.

The Burwell is the second click pen after the release of the Benton in 2016. This writing essential features a 303 stainless steel barrel and pocket clip in an EDC-friendly .34″ diameter. It is lightweight at merely 46 grams and sits comfortably not just in the pockets but also in the hands. It is 5.4″ long with a machined-in dotted handle for great control even when used in wet or slippery conditions.

The metal-injection-molded (MIM) clip provides positive retention while ensuring easy deployment every time. When it comes to click pens, a smooth clicker is a must. The Burwell provides buttery smooth action for one-handed operation in all situations. It also uses replaceable Parker-style G2 refills so you can customize this pen with your own choice of ink color, nib, and type. You can also choose this pen in a raw stainless steel finish or in a matte black PVD finish.

Aside from The Burwell Click Pen, TJB also released the Gatecliff notebook sleeve. It packs functionality despite its compact design (6.3″ high by 4.8″ wide and 0.8″ deep). It has two card pockets and a loop for your pen. TJB even packed it with its own daily notebook to get you started. This sleeve is strong and cushy for a good handfeel and made from materials that keep your documents safe. These include an exterior made with water-resistant Cordura with PU-coated zipper and an interior with a microfiber layer.

