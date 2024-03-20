Outdoor Vitals’ Shadowlight Ultralight Backpack brings new meaning to “ultralight backpacking.” It’s named as such because of how it’s designed to ride on your back like an extension of your body (much like your shadow), so it feels very light to carry.

This backpack weighs barely a kilo at 0.91kg (2 lb.) and that’s even including its durable 24″ vertical aluminum alloy frame and wide hip belt. Yet it can comfortably carry heavy load up to 16kg. It features ergonomically-designed shoulder straps, a hip belt, and a removable back panel all crafted to fit anatomically, making the pack feel more like an extension of your body so you can move with ease and comfort.

Moreover, Outdoor Vitals’ Shadowlight Ultralight Backpack offers several storage options for a weekend getaway or for your outdoor or backpacking gear. It has side pockets, a couple of large hip belt pockets with key clip, stretchable mesh pockets, and a full length main panel entry zipper. It has an adjustable roll-top opening that offer additional access and customizable space for easy packing and unpacking.

Best of all, this backpack is built to withstand tension while being extremely lightweight. It is made from high strength ultralight fabric, specifically Outdoor Vitals’ special Spectra / Robic Ripstop fabric (100D Robic Nylon w/ 200D Spectra Ripstop and 210D Robic Nylon w/ 400D Spectra Ripstop). This fabric gives the benefits of both a high tenacity nylon and UHMWPE fibers, so you can enjoy the strength and durability of a much heavier fabric, sans the bulk and heft.

Outdoor Vitals’ Shadowlight Ultralight Backpack is also water resistant, has YKK zippers, Duraflex plastic hardware, and is compatible with most water bladders for on-the-go hydration. It is available in two sizes: 45L with a 35L main compartment, 10L pockets and 10L rolltop, and 60L, with 50L main compartment, 10L rolltop and 10L stretch mesh pockets.

Images courtesy of Outdoor Vitals