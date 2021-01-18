Audiophiles are a fickle bunch when it comes to their equipment. In fact, what matters the most for these folks is clarity and accuracy. As such, you normally won’t find products with household names in their collection. Instead, there are brands that one would likely associate as luxury-tier, while some names are more under the radar. Dan Clark Audio has its fair share of fans and its opening 2021 with the ÆON 2 Noire headphones.

This is the company listening to the requests of its longtime users. Not many do this, but it appears Dan Clark Audio is one of the few exceptions. According to their production page, “since we launched ÆON 2 we have had two frequent requests: make a black version, and offer it with the perforated pads.” Naming it the ÆON 2 Noire is actually quite special as it shows they welcome feedback.

Thanks to the darker tones, we now have a variant with a more sinister vibe to it. Meanwhile, the acoustics also receive a tweak to give it softer mids than the regular model. Dan Clark Audio wants you to enjoy longer listening sessions in comfort. Therefore, only top-shelf materials such as carbon fiber, titanium, and aluminum combine to keep it lightweight. In fact, the ÆON 2 Noire tips the scales at about 11.57 ounces.

The ÆON 2 Noire headphones are equipped with two in-house 62 mm x 34 mm planar magnetic drivers. These along with Dan Clark Audio’s Trueflow technology, users can enjoy the details they long for. Just like the regular ones, the folding gimbal makes it impressively travel friendly. Its shaping up to be an upgrade that audiophiles should be considering soon.

Images courtesy of Dan Clark Audio