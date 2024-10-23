If it were up to us, music streaming services should be what everyone uses. Not only is it convenient, but users can also access a huge library of tracks all arranged by artists and albums. However, despite these advantages, audiophiles and collectors will always choose physical media. With the growing ubiquity of vinyl records, you’ll need a turntable like Signature 12.2.

This is not your entry-level model as Pro-Ject Audio Systems even tags it as a flagship turntable on its official website. For the curious, you’ll need to shell out a cool $14,999 to take this home. The Austrian group also sells more affordable SKUs, but it also caters to clients who demand the very best.

Starting with the specifications, the Signature 12.2 measures 22.83″ x 8.66″ x 18.90″ and tips the scales at a hefty 132.3 lbs. Instead of a direct-drive system, Pro-Ject sticks with a belt-drive flywheel configuration with support for 33 rpm and 45 rpm playback speeds.

For a consistently smooth performance, the main (ball/plate) bearings are fabricated out of ceramic. The Signature 12.2 features a “mass-loaded plinth” and “high-mass record platter” to significantly minimize or prevent unwanted vibrations,

Furthermore, a magnetic support unit reduces noise and resonance from other articulating parts. Aesthetics-wise, we have an elegant audio playback machine that looks stunning even when not in use. Moreover, the 12″ S-shaped tonearm, motor block, main platter, and sub-chassis are made out of aluminum alloy.

Its heavy MDF plinth flaunts a dazzling 10-coat hand-painted piano-black finish and rounded edges. Adjustments available include a tonearm counterweight and spring-loaded feet. Users can tweak the latter directly from the top of the plinth. Take note that the Signature 12.2 does not ship with an MC phono cartridge and balanced phono preamp.

Images courtesy of Pro-Ject Audio Systems