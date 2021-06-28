The unfortunate situation we are in since early in 2020 has taught us to adapt. As such most of us are no longer commuting to the office and working from home. It may be a dream come true for many, but it also brings forth some unhealthy caveats. For those who love to snack on fried food, perhaps this Airfryer Toaster Oven from Cuisinart can make things a little healthier.

Although the idea that less or no oil can be beneficial is still up for debate among health experts, this all-in-one kitchen appliance seems to be quite convenient. Reducing our intake of grease might be the key to lose some of the pandemic weight we have gained.

Although there are smart-enabled digital models out there, Cuisinart is going with an analog configuration. At least we can burn some calories to cook our tasty treats before we binge-watch our favorite shows and movies. The Airfryer Toaster Oven measures 15.50 x 16 x 14 inches and weighs around 21 lbs.

As such, it would be easy to find a spot on your countertop and move it around. Cuisinart says it’s large enough to air fry up to 3 lbs of chicken wings or toast 6 slices of bread. Choose from seven functions: Toast, Warm, Convection Broil, Convection Bake, Bake, Broil, and AirFry.

Moreover, you can bake a 4-lbs chicken and 12-inch pizza. Just note that the pizza stone is an optional purchase. The standard package includes the air fryer basket, oven rack, and baking pan. With a non-stick interior coat, cleanup of the Airfryer Toaster Oven should be easy after use. You can get it in stainless steel, white/stainless steel, or black/stainless steel.

Images courtesy of Cuisinart