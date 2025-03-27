Speck Design teamed up with Smartypans on the innovative Smartypan, a humble-looking frying pan designed to cater to all culinary adventures. It seamlessly integrates smart sensors and intelligent technology in its small frame.

This pan is designed for optimal functionality and convenience in the kitchen. It provides an interactive cooking experience with a host of impressive smart features. It identifies, tracks, and weighs ingredients and identifies the ideal cooking temperature. For the health-conscious, it computes nutrition in real time and seamlessly integrates it into your fitness tracker.

Now, that’s a smartypants! The Smartpans has a companion app that offers recipes and guided cooking instructions, which is incredibly helpful for the cooking noob. Select a recipe, and the voice-based cooking guides will help you focus on the task and not the screen.

It automatically records and shares recipes as you cook and offers a comprehensive nutrition profile on the Smartypans Health Dashboard. These include net carbs, protein, fat, fiber, vitamins, sodium, calcium, and more.

Moreover, you can input your meal plans and grocery budgets on the app. It also tracks your fitness activity and offers a comprehensive report on your daily steps taken, calories burnt, and more. If you’re craving a certain food, the app suggests some recipes. It even connects with Amazon Fresh for orders so you don’t miss some ingredients.

The Smartypans is dishwasher safe despite running on a rechargeable battery, with a 64-hour runtime on a single charge. It uses stainless steel cooking inserts available in two variations: natural finish and diamond-infused non-stick coating.

Images courtesy of Smartypan