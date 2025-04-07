There is a lack of proper tools for making cold brew tea, with empty bottles or cold brew coffeemakers being the usual options. This led Pratt Institute to design the Pendulum Brew, which offers an engaging approach to the monotonous process of brewing tea.

The visually aesthetic design of this browser is inspired by the passage of time (hence the pendulum) and the traditional tea ceremonies of Japan and China. It serves both aesthetic and functional purposes. One is the swinging motion of the teapot, which is similar to the pendulum’s movement.

Users can push the teapot back and forth to enhance the infusion process. The movement also creates a calming and rhythmic interaction. Meanwhile, the transparent body of the Pendulum Brew offers visuals on the gradual infusion of tea, making the process both functional and visually engaging.

Inside the brewer is a built-in ice container featuring small perforations. These holes ensure a slow, controlled cooling process by allowing melted ice to drip slowly into the tea chamber below. This also eliminates the need for refrigeration and keeps the tea at an optimal temperature for drinking. Users can also add ice at any time when needed.

Meanwhile, the slow drip creates an essence of time flowing. The asymmetrical design of the Pendulum Brew gives the teapot a diving and dynamic sensation. Users can follow the six steps for making cold brew tea in this brewer. They can also stop on the second part, which calls for adding ice, and just add the tea leaves and water, then refrigerate the brewer. It is available in three colors: Classic Metallic, Matte Walnut, and Elegant Piano Black.

Images courtesy of Pratt Institute