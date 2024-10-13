Mr. Coffee’s new all-in-one smart coffee and tea maker brews a perfect cup every time. Aptly called the Perfect Brew, it boasts an intelligent brewing system that automatically adjusts brew time, water control, and temperature according to your selected drink.

This machine has seven brew setting including 10-minute express cold brew, hot or iced coffee, and hot and iced settings for white, black, herbal, and green tea. It automates the brewing process starting with the basket. It detects the coffee or tea basket type and suggests the tea and coffee ratios based on the selected drink. This allows for an optimum brewing and steeping that prevents flavor transfer.

Likewise, the Mr. Coffee Perfect Brew adjusts brewing temperature according to Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certification from 194°F – 205°F and depending on tea type. It also dispenses the precise amount of water for each brew type for the ultimate flavor. This helps prevent either a watered down or too bitter coffee or tea.

Meanwhile, its variable bloom, brew, and steep time renders precise coffee and tea infusion for premium taste every time. This coffee maker offers 8, 12, or 16 oz. single servings or an 8-cup carafe for a large group. It comes in a sleek stainless steel finish and space-saving design featuring easy to remove and refill water tank.

Mr. Coffee’s Perfect Brew makes a great addition to your kitchen or coffee bar. It’s designed as an “all-in-one coffee and tea maker with exceptional flavor extraction technology,” says Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen at Newell Brands. It’s a coffee machine that offers convenience, versatility, and expert-certified taste to ensure a perfect cup every time.

Images courtesy of Mr. Coffee