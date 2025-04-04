Dubbed the “world’s first smart dual-stage cooker,” the Agari Kitchen simplifies and shortens sous vide cooking. It combines steam, pressure, and artificial intelligence to deliver master-chef quality dishes at the press of a button.

Whether you’re craving perfectly roasted chicken or steak, this machine delivers perfect results every time. Just prepare the ingredients for cooking, and this innovative cooker does the rest. It uses a patent-pending 3D scanning technology, featuring an infrared temperature sensor and two cameras built inside, to scan and analyze the raw food placed inside.

Meanwhile, the touchscreen on top of the Agari Kitchen displays the identified food. It also shows the exact size and shape to determine the cooking method and calculate precise cooking time down to the last second.

Its unique double-wall design promises to achieve “what no other cooker can: transforming from gentle, low-temperature precision to intense searing heat in seconds.” The low-heat pressure cooking ensures the juices stay locked in for unmatched tenderness. Meanwhile, the patent-pending instant sear technology gives a golden crust in under 60 seconds.

Ditch the recipes, timers, and techniques, and let the Agari Kitchen do its culinary magic. Its revolutionary sub-boiling pressure system cooks up to 3X faster than a conventional steam oven while maintaining perfect temperature control.

The result is a perfect golden crust that doesn’t compromise that juicy interior. This new smart appliance can rival air fryers and pressure cookers. Now, if only it was a bit more compact so it takes up little space on the kitchen counter.

Images courtesy of Agari Kitchen