The Courant Catch: 2 is a perfect desktop addition to your home office or on your nightstand. It gets rid of unsightly messy cables while charging multiple devices simultaneously.

This base charger looks effortlessly elegant and stylish with its luxurious Italian leather exterior and aluminum alloy chassis that houses a five-coil Qi-certified fast wireless charging system. This technology enables the simultaneous dual charging of any Qi-enabled devices, including the AirPods. It provides a max power output of 10W, which charges an iPhone in a snap.

The Courant Catch: 2 adapts to the position of your device so you don’t have to worry about proper placement. There are no dead spots and as long as most of the device is on the charging mat, then power transmission is possible. You can place it at any angle and it will still receive wireless charging.

This charging pad uses a USB-C power cable made of braided nylon for durability. It also comes with a 30W power adapter so you can use it internationally. This charger doesn’t take up a lot of space on your work desk or nightstand at just 7.8” x 3.2”. It is also amazingly thin for a desktop wireless charger at just 0.6”. Although it has some needed heft for a non-slip base so it doesn’t easily get knocked off the table.

The Courant Catch: 2 comes in five colors including Black, Ash, Bone, Dusty Rose, and Pacific Blue. It is an efficient charging device that can even power through phone cases up to 3mm in thickness.

