Given the current sizes of the latest graphics cards, many PC gamers have no choice but to upgrade other components in their rig. Elsewhere, some have completely ditched desktop computers for handheld gaming PCs for the sake of portability. However, there is an awesome middle ground with the help of add-ons like the new ThunderBoost.

With a modest goal of $7,470 on Kickstarter, it’s already beyond target. As of our writing, the total pledges are now at approximately $283,657 from 420 backers with three days to go. Crunching the numbers, we’re looking at something positively promising. This piece of tech can give our aging laptops and PCs a second wind.

Game consoles are great, but lack the versatility of notebooks and desktops. Given you can upgrade parts only as needed, the cost does not sting as much. The ThunderBoost is billed as a “pocket-sized Thunderbolt 5 eGPU dock,” and its physical footprint lives up to the claim. We have a 175 mm x 116 mm x 31 mm enclosure that weighs around 42 ounces.

Apart from gaming, creative professionals can also benefit from the additional graphical horsepower. As long as your mini PC, handheld gaming PC, desktop PC, or laptop has a compatible Thunderbolt interface (3.4.5), it should function flawlessly, albeit with some limitations from older standards. Nevertheless, the OCuLink interface ensures minimal bottlenecking.

Once again, your ThunderBoost is more than just an eGPU unit. Take advantage of its auxiliary ports such as 3x USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5 GB Ethernet. It can even accommodate an M.2 SSD for extra storage pace. The Performance package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 MXM, while the Budget option holds an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile.

