For bibliophiles, nothing can replace the texture, smell, and tactile feel of every page turn. To hold and read an actual book is a distinct experience a tablet or e-reader can never replicate. However, a notable advantage e-books have over physical media is exceptional portability and sustainability. If you are in the market for an alternative to Amazon’s Kindle series, the BOOX Go 6 is a versatile option.

As the manufacturer hints at by the name, this model is a compact device that measures 148 mm x 108 mm x 6.8 mm and weighs 146 grams. It’s easy to grasp in one hand and should feel comfortable even during extended reading sessions. The highlight here is the 6-inch E Ink Carta Plus (Carta 1300) screen.

The panel has a maximum 1448 x 1072 resolution (300 ppi) and supports up to 16 shades of gray. For protection against superficial damage, the capacitive multi-touch display sits below an ONYX Glass cover. The BOOX Go 6 also drops the matte layer in favor of a special etching process to reduce glare.

To ensure the text remains legible even in the dark, ONYX relies on the MOON Light 2 illumination system. Users can adjust the brightness and color temperature. Flicker-Free technology likewise prevents visual discomfort and eye fatigue. Don’t forget to choose a warmer glow if you plan to sleep after a few chapters or so.

An 8-core processor with 2 GB of RAM runs Android 12 out of the box with plenty of space for your e-books at 32 GB. A microSD expansion slot is available to store even more. The ONYX BOOX Go 6 uses a 1,500 mAh rechargeable battery. Depending on the usage pattern, expect it to last weeks or months.

