Now you can play video games in the comfort of your couch with the Couchmaster CYCON². It comes with the features found in its predecessor, the Couchmaster CYCON², but with upgrades for a more immersive gaming experience.

This gaming lapdesk offers more functionality for an enjoyable and hassle-free gaming experience. It has six USB 3.0 ports. four inside and two outside, for a lag-free connection of other portable devices. You can plug in a mouse, headset, gaming keyboard, gamepad, tablet, and more. YOu can even plug in your smartphone so you don’t miss out on important calls.

The Couchmaster CYCON² also has a redesigned cable management system. The cables are now accessible through the backside flaps. It even has a specially developed cable that connects the Couchmaster to your PC which is handy for both work and play.

As for comfort, the cushions in this upgraded version is more compact and made of high-quality memory foam. The foam comes in a noble cover for a leather look. Likewise, its support board is made from a high-quality recycled plastic material. It can even be packed down for travel through the vacuum process.

The Couchmaster CYCON² provides the user with a safe and healthy sitting position. Forget slouching forward which can cause back and muscle aches. The wide cushions let your neck and shoulder muscles relax during use. This way it prevents tension from building up. It also provides enough space in between the cushions to allow for movements so your body feels relax during gameplay.

Images courtesy of Couchmaster