More than a decade ago, pico projectors became commercially available. Although many perceived them as groundbreaking at the time, the caveats far outnumbered the advantages. These days, we have a wealth of options that may surprise even the most tech-savvy user. JMGO introduces the PicoPlay+ — a cup-sized all-in-one entertainment device.

There are plenty of ways for people to enjoy on-the-go multimedia entertainment. We can do so via our smartphones, tablets, and laptops. However, smaller screens are a limitation when others also want in on the fun. Portable monitors are a viable solution, but projectors provide the most immersive experience.

JMGO already boasts a robust lineup of projectors. These range from affordable entry-level SKUs to flagship models that would satisfy even the most snobbish of viewers. Meanwhile, the PicoPlay+ is designed to be as intuitive as possible, with adaptable features for various scenarios.

The cylindrical housing measures 80 mm x 170 mm x 80 mm and is fully functional as a freestanding projector via an 88-degree rotating gimbal or with an optional mount and stand. It comes exclusively in an Ocean Black colorway, which is a good match for its sleek form factor.

It runs Google TV out of the box with access to all of the streaming services, movies, and apps that are on the Play Store. The PicoPlay+ can also double as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker for music playback and more. An 8W driver outputs 360-degree sound.

According to the manufacturer, the PicoPlay+ can project images up to 200″ in size. Likewise, the JMGO FlexiSmart Adaptive System automatically adjusts the keystone, focus, and alignment. For safety, a sensor detects if a person is in front of the optics and dims the brightness. Lastly, the maximum brightness is 450 ISO lumens.

Images courtesy of JMGO