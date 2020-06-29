Coravin has got you covered when it comes to wine preservation. Your opened bottle of wine can last for years and still taste new thanks to the Coravin SmartClamps Systems.

With this wine preservation system, you don’t have to worry about your wine tasting stale after opening. It gives wine drinkers the comfort knowing they can save a glass or two for later and still enjoy the liquid’s fresh taste. You don’t have to limit yourself to just one kind of wine. The SmartClamps preserves the taste for days, months, and even years. So when the cravings strike at least you know have a bottle ready.

When it comes to wine, the cork cover is a valuable piece of the bottle that maintains a good tasting wine. Once it’s opened, forget about keeping it fresh for long. However, with the Coravin SmartClamps Systems, you don’t need to pop open the cork. It stays put so you don’t sacrifice taste.

Instead, you insert the system’s needle and the rest is very easy. Tip the bottle and pour as many glasses of drinks you want. It even works on screw-cap bottles. The system uses a soft touch and easy-to-squeeze clamp that fits around the neck of the bottle for a secure hold and effortless pour.

What preserves the wine the moment you hook the needle are the capsules which have over 99.99% pure argon gas that protects the remaining wine from oxidation. The capsules also create just the right amount of force for an airtight seal.

There are six manual models to choose from and the Model Six comes with premium accessories. The Coravin SmartClamps Systems also has Model Eleven, which is automatic.

Images courtesy of Coravin