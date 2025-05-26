Current Backyard’s Model P Smart Pizza Oven takes the guesswork out of making pizza. Unveiled at CES 2025, this high-performance countertop machine has both Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a smart app, and a Pizza Build Calculator.

This innovative appliance supports both indoor and outdoor use and is NFPA-certified for safe use in any setting. It doesn’t need wood pile, doesn’t emit smoke or works without flames. Hence, it’s ideal for those living in apartments or households without backyard or garden space.

Whether you’re trying your hand in perfecting the New York style or crisping a frozen pizza, the Model P Smart Pizza Oven simplifies the process even a novice can handle. It delivers refined function at a user-friendly interface, delivering restaurant-quality pizza to your home using advanced heat technology and intuitive controls.

It provides ultra-high heat performance, reaching up to 850°F for that authentic wood-fired, crisp crust and bubbly toppings and does so in just two minutes. There are five cooking modes available: Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen, and Broil for precision cooking. It also has smart app connectivity for temperature monitoring, custom cooking, and remote tracking.

Moreover, the Model P Smart Pizza Oven offers visual monitoring on your cooking without opening the door and losing heat via its dual-pane window. This kitchen appliance is compact enough to carry in and out of the kitchen and doesn’t occupy too much counter space. It weighs 14.02 kg, measures 17.5”W x 21.2”D x 14.21”H, and comes with a 13″ x 13″ Cordierite pizza stone. Likewise, it offers easy cleanup with its removable components and smooth surfaces.

Images courtesy of Current Backyard