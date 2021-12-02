As this pale blue dot in our solar system orbits around the sun, its axial tilt creates the seasons. Depending on where you are — relative to the planet’s Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere — the temperatures may vary. Although it is easier to keep warm even while outside with the help of layered clothing, the opposite is somewhat more difficult. However, with the help of a gadget called Cooly it shouldn’t be a problem anymore.

Without an air conditioner, there are several ways to beat the heat. You can grab a frozen treat, stay in the shade, drink plenty of fluids, and maybe turn on a fan. As indicated by the latter, this is where the Cooly shines. The concept behind it is already familiar to a lot of folks, which makes it easy to use. Moreover, the stuff it does differently makes it an interesting item to have handy.

Back this cool project now: Here

What is the Cooly?

To put it simply, this is a portable fan. However, it is one that provides hands-free cooling wherever you go in a clever fashion. In fact, it will perform this function even while you are engaged in other activities. This versatility is what makes the Cooly an awesome accessory for people who hate being drenched in sweat. Warmer seasons or climates are unavoidable, but we now have an intuitive device to make it more bearable.

How does it work?

As moisture evaporates, it generates a cooling effect. This is exactly what our body does when we are exposed to temperatures higher than usual. The Cooly helps this process along by directly blowing air across a larger surface area, instead of just our head. As such, you can clip it on your belt or pants with the blower facing upwards.

Secure your shirt to the secondary clip and turn it on. As you can see, this is pretty straightforward. Based on the user’s personal preference, they can position it to the sides, front, or back. A good rule of thumb is to direct the air over a part of your upper body that tends to sweat more than the rest. Physics will then take over and keep you cool until the battery runs out.

Technical Specifications And Design

On the subject of portability, the Cooly measures a pocketable 3.03” x 3.97” x 1.41” (W x H x D) and tips the scales at 5.99 ounces. We can’t help but notice the distinct retro aesthetic of its outer shell. You have curves on almost all edges, which gives it a classic streamlined look. You can say that the retrofuturistic theme just works here.

The rear section features the main clip that is color-matched to the outer shell. Meanwhile, the opposite side features a large intake that somewhat resembles a speaker grille. Slightly above it is the smaller secondary clip. Then, right on top is another grille for the blower and an integrated power button just beside it. All of these are in the same shade as the frame.

We have five chromatic options available to choose from. There’s White/Silver, White/Rose Gold, Black/Black, Black/Dark Metal, and Black/Rose Gold. Pick any colorway that suits your tastes since these will easily complement any outfit. Powering the Cooly is a 4,000-mAh battery.

It takes approximately 3 hours to fully charge via its USB-C port but might do so quicker with a fast-charging power adapter. There are three fans speed settings: Level 1 at 16.4 ft/s, Level 2 at 19.7 ft/s, and Level 3 at 24.6 ft/s. It should remain operational anywhere between 2.5 to 6.5 hours according to your usage pattern.

No worries about noise here as it produces a maximum of 76 dB on the highest fan setting. The standard package includes the portable fan, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and an accessory the company calls the Wind Cover. This attachment actually redirects the vent downward so you can let your shirt down over the Cooly and not affect its operation.

Our Take On The Cooly

We think this evaporating cooling device is essential for people who hate sweating when the heat becomes unbearable. It’s discrete enough to wear under your shirt out in public or even in a room with minimal ventilation. We believe that it will definitely come in handy when you least expect it. Therefore, grab a few and keep them charged. Who knows? Maybe everyone else will be so eager to find out how you stay so fresh at all times. Don’t be surprised if you’re suddenly the most popular guy around.

