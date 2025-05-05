With a solid grasp of a topic’s nuances, writers can tap into their creativity and draft an engaging article. Ideally, we want to streamline everything and get into the flow. Thanks to the internet, inspiration and resources are just a click/tap away. Unfortunately, so are distractions. Devices like the Pomera can help, and you might want to grab the awesome DM250XY version ASAP!

This is the latest portable digital typewriter from King Jim. After a highly successful crowdfunding campaign, units shipped out to backers a little over a month ago. The new model arrives in a dark gray colorway, while a white option was also reportedly offered, albeit in extremely limited numbers.

The official store page tells us the DM250XY is exclusively available via a special lottery. Interested buyers need to register online before the event closes on May 12, 2025. Likewise, winners will receive a notification email by May 16, 2025. Only 250 examples are up for grabs.

Given the demand for transparent tech, this SKU oozes with stylish retro charm courtesy of its Crystal Neon Yellow housing. To match the motif, the keys are rendered in a frosted white hue. King Jim ensures all of the internal components are visible from all angles.

Similar to other special editions, this vibrant take on the original packs the same technical specifications. Its dimensions are 18 mm x 263 mm x 120 mm (HxWxD) with a weight of 21.9 ounces. The DM250XY is also outfitted with a backlit 7″ TFT LCD.

Wireless protocols supported include Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.2. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery can last up to 24 hours, depending on usage patterns. Lastly, take note that the DM250XY keyboard is in the JIS layout.

Images courtesy of King Jim