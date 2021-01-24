Subscribe
Last Updated January 24, 2021

31 Cool Shot Glasses

We won’t lie, we’ve been looking forward to this particular set of reviews but having now woken from our stupor from avidly testing these shot glasses over the last few days, we’re actually starting to regret that we bothered. Sure, the shot glasses are great but now we have to not only try and remember which were the best but also have to get it all down into content for the site!

Well, after many a homemade hangover cure, paracetamol tablets, numerous swigs from our glass water bottles, and trips to the toilet, we finally feel we’re ready to get these reviews down in writing. Our memories are also starting to drip-feed back into our brains so hopefully, they will be accurate!

So, without further ado, here are 31 cool shot glasses that we’re sure you’ll have as much as we did with them. If you can remember that fun afterward that is. Ready to get started? One, two, three…SHOT!

Top Picks

Premium Choice

Muzzleshot Shot “Glass”

Yes, the Muzzleshot Shot “Glass” is expensive but it’s also the most premium shot glass on our list. High-quality materials and a unique design make this ideal for a gift or a collection.

Budget Choice

JayJolt 6-Pack Shot Glass Set

For the best mix of value, quality, and style, there are not many better than JayJolt. They had a number of shot gasses listed in our reviews but this is probably the best in terms of value.

Best Novelty Set

Roulette Shot Game by OOTB

For pure fun you’re going to notice a number of drinking games with shot glasses on our list. This one however, is the one that is bound to get people drunk quicker than any other.

BEST SHOT GLASSES

1

Thumbsup UK Revolver Shot Glass

Can you see what they’ve done here? Shot glass on this occasion really does have a double meaning. Load up this bad boy, pull the trigger and let that shot of alcohol navigate its way through your body.

In seriousness, the revolver shot glass really is beautifully designed and looks great – especially once full of the tipple of your choice. Perfect as a gift or any of you that likes to collect some of the coolest shot glasses that money can buy.

Specs

  • Weight 1.76oz
  • Dimensions 2.5 x 4.5 x 1in 
  • Set Amount 1
  • Material Glass
2

Lucky Shot .308 Real Bullet Handmade Shot Glass

If you thought the previous revolver-styled shot glass was cool, you’re going to love this one. This is about as close as many of you’re going to come to dodging a bullet as a real one has literally been embedded into the side during the process of it being handmade.

Designed to be as durable and made to the high quality that you would expect from a Lucky Shot product, you’ll be glad to hear that this glassware is made in the USA and is extremely popular with those that have taken a shot by buying it either as a gift or for their own collection.

Specs

  • Weight 2.4oz
  • Dimensions 0.8 x 0.4 x 3.2in 
  • Set Amount 1
  • Material Glass
3

BigMouth Inc Ceramic Toilet Shots (Set of Two)

If you’re looking for a set of funny shot glasses that you want to send to a friend, colleague, or loved one, this set of two toilet shots from BigMouth are more than worth considering. You can just imagine the shock and other reactions as people see these for the first time.

Instead of being designed to look cool, these have been designed to put you off from actually using them. At the end of the day though, after a good number of shots from these glasses, there’s a good chance you might have your head inside the real thing come the end of the night.

Specs

  • Weight 8oz
  • Dimensions 4 x 2.5 x 4in 
  • Set Amount 2
  • Material Ceramic
4

Mug Shots – 6-Piece Shot Glass Set of Famous Gangster Mugshots

Unless you’ve spent your life under a rock taking far more shots than you should’ve been taking, you’ll have heard of six of America’s most notorious gangsters. Al Capone, John Dillinger, Bugsy Spiel, Lucky Luciano, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pretty Boy Floyd are the gangster captured and portrayed in this shot glass set of six.

As well as the mugshot of the gangster on each glass will be their rap sheets which list many of the crimes they were caught and charged with. Excellent as a gift or for a conversation piece the next time you share some shots with friends, this set offers great value for money.

Specs

  • Weight 19.2oz
  • Dimensions NA
  • Set Amount 6
  • Material Glass
5

Barbuzzo 50 Caliber Bullet-Shaped Shot Glasses

This is another of the coolest shot glasses on the market in our opinion and will be a great addition to your mancave. They will hold 2 ounces of your favorite tipple and will certainly be a conversation piece once you set them down on the table with your drinking buddy.

Made from ceramic, these are not suitable for the dishwasher but that said, they are easy to clean nevertheless. Furthermore, we found these to be well worth the asking price especially considering that some on this list of the best shot glasses cost more just for a single glass.

Specs

  • Weight 7oz
  • Dimensions 2 x 2.5 x 2in
  • Set Amount 2
  • Material Ceramic
6

Skull 2.5oz Shot Glasses Set of 4

Hosting a Halloween party in the near future and are looking for a set of shot glasses that will match the occasion? Then your search has just ended with these creative shot glasses that will both spook and appeal to drinkers at the same time.

Made of hand-blown glass, you’ll instantly notice the detail that has been put into the skull that will hold your liquor from within the glass. Once you pour in your drink, that detail will be more prominent due to the addition of whatever color that liquor is. Seriously, go and experiment with drinks of different colors for amusing yet amazing results.

Specs

  • Weight 14.9oz
  • Dimensions 2.7 x 2.7 in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Glass
7

Perfect Pregame Collapsible Shot Glass Set

How cool are these fancy shot glasses? Shot glasses are small and easy to put away as it is but with this set, these glasses can be collapsed from their height of 6.5cm in seconds to just 1.5cm. Made from a food grade stainless steel, these are even more deceiving than you might think as they actually hold more liquor at 2.5 fluid ounces than standard sized shot glasses do.

As well as obviously being priced affordably, you’ll also have the peace of mind regarding their quality as these shot glasses come with a lifetime guarantee. One of your drinking buddies has a birthday coming up? Then these would make the perfect little gift that you can enjoy just as much as him.

Specs

  • Weight 7oz
  • Dimensions 4.1 x 4.1 x 0.9in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Stainless Steel
8

Fred COOL SHOOTERS Shot Glass Mold

Tired of buying new shot glasses every time they get broken by your drunken friends? Then why not just get yourself the gift that never stops giving? This Cool Shooters Shot Glass Mold will make you four new ice shooter glasses each and every time at no additional cost to the original outlay for the mold.

Furthermore, the whole shot experience will be enhanced as they will cool your shots before the knock them back! Just be sure to get as much (responsible) use out of them as possible before they melt all over your expensive table.

Specs

  • Weight 7oz
  • Dimensions 5.2 x 5.2 x 2.8in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Silicone
9

Muzzleshot Shot “Glass”

If you really wanted to push the boat out to get your hands on a premium shot glass that will have everyone talking, why not take a look at the Muzzleshot Shot “Glass”? Machined from billet treated aluminum, this shot glass has been designed to look like a life-size replica of the flash hider used on the M16A2 family of weapons.

Admittedly, this is an expensive shot glass but you’ll be getting something of pure quality that will be the envy of all of your friends. Available in different colors, in packs of 1, 2, and 4, and with or without a cool looking case, your shooting sessions will never be as enjoyable again.

Specs

  • Weight 1.5oz
  • Dimensions 3 x 1.7in
  • Set Amount 1
  • Material Billet Heat-Treated Aluminum
10

JayJolt Carre Square Heavy Base Shot Glasses Set of 4

If you or somebody you know is something of a drinking glass connoisseur, you may well have heard of JayJolt. These guys are pure artisans that hand-make each and every one of their fabulously designed glasses.

This particular set contains four stunning looking heavy-base shot glasses that exude class and style. Shipped in an elegant gift box that is both attractive and sturdy enough to keep your set of glasses protected, you’ll immediately see and feel the quality that JayJolt has become renowned for.

Specs

  • Weight 32oz
  • Dimensions 1.5 x 1.5 x 4in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Glass
11

Barbuzzo Buckshot Shot Glasses 4-Pack

Yeah, yeah, we know what you’re thinking. The gun and bullet connection to shot glasses has been done to death, not least on this list. However, you do have to admit that each of these products looks fantastic!

This set of four shot glasses by Barbuzzo is at least a little different from the rest as they are shotgun shell shot glasses. Ideal for your own collection or to be given as a father’s day, birthday, or Christmas gift, these 2oz buckshot glasses offer great value for money as well as being extremely stylish.

Specs

  • Weight 4.2oz
  • Dimensions 5.5 x 1.5 x 5in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Ceramic
12

SPARQ Home Vodka Shooter 4-Set with Ash Caddy

Certainly, among the most stylish and fancy shot glasses on that, we’ve reviewed so far is that of this 4-set from Sparq. Sat in a fantastic looking ash caddy is four soapstone constructed shot glasses that look equally as good.

We’re pretty sure that you’d all agree that this is a handsome looking shit glass set and one that would add a bit of style to mancaves the world over. You’ll never use boring standard shot glasses again once you’ve gone knocked down a few of these.

Specs

  • Weight 33.6oz
  • Dimensions 3.7 x 3.7 x 4.5in 
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Soapstone, Wood
13

Premium Vials Mini Mason Jar Shot Glasses with Handles (Set of 8)

You’re not going to find many sets of shot glasses on our list that offer as much value for money as well as being stylishly pleasing. This 8-pack of shot glasses has been styled on mini mason jars and come with a leak-proof lid that will ensure that a drop is never spilled – unless it’s down your neck of course.

If you’re planning a bit of a party and have a number of guests coming around, you’re going to want a good selection of shot glasses that will not let you down and do not cost the earth. These certainly fit the bill and it’s easy to see why they’re so popular.

Specs

  • Weight 29.6oz
  • Dimensions 0.8 x 2.6 x 1.3in
  • Set Amount 8
  • Material Glass
14

Decodyne Bullet Shaped Slot Glasses

Perfect for any occasion and at an affordable cost, this 4-set of dual-layered glass shot glasses will add a bit of style and flavor. Designed to look like a bullet once filled with whiskey, tequila, vodka or whatever hard liquor of choice, you’re once again getting shot glasses that have made a play on words with ‘shot’.

These will each hold 1.5 fluid ounces which is more than enough for you and your friends to have a great time at whatever occasion they’re used.

Specs

  • Weight 10.1oz
  • Dimensions 4.5 x 4 x 3.8in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Glass
15

Shotsclub 2 x Gun Decanters with 8 Shot Glasses

This is another great addition to any party and one that will bring the fun time and again. Delivered in a protective case that already looks fantastic, you’re getting two whiskey decanters that are shaped like guns, eight shot glasses, even a gun and bullet belt that you can wear and carry both the decanters and shot glasses around with you.

Go from person to person at a party and pour them a shot on the spot and let them have the time of their lives. As far as full sets, this is one of our favorites on our list of reviews so far and is definitely one of the most fun.

Specs

  • Weight 170.4oz
  • Dimensions 22 x 11.5 x 5in
  • Set Amount 8
  • Material Glass
16

Fairly Odd Novelties FON-10046 Roulette Shot Game

Just imagine the amount of fun that can be had with this great little drinking game. Coming complete with 16 shot glasses that are placed around the outside of a roulette wheel, players simply choose their glass (glasses for the more adventurous) and await the result of the spin. There are two numbers on each glass and each spin will determine which glass has to be drunk by its owner. Not only is this a great little game that will spice up any occasion but it’s also very cheap as well – especially considering you’re getting 16-shot glasses for your money.

Specs

  • Weight 16oz
  • Dimensions 11.75 x 11.75 x 2.75in 
  • Set Amount 16
  • Material Glass
17

Checkers Shot Glass Bar Game Set

Another great little drinking game set that is also fantastic value is that of this checkers glass game set. This is a full-size glass checkers board of very high quality while you also get 13 clear shot glasses and 13 frosted shot glasses so that you can obviously use them as for each of the pieces on the board.

The idea, if you haven’t figured it out already, is that when you take one of your opponent’s checker pieces either you or the opponent (however you have decided) has to drink those pieces. All in all, this is great fun but we can promise that you’ll be drunk before the game finishes in most cases.

Specs

  • Weight 82.4oz 
  • Dimensions 15.5 x 15.5 x 2.5in
  • Set Amount 26
  • Material Glass
18

The Original Shot Glass Embedded with a Real Acoustic Guitar Pick

Have a love of guitars or know somebody else that does? Then you need to check out this great looking and unique shot glass. We already had a shot glass among our reviews that had a real bullet embedded within it and now you can pick up this one that has a real guitar pick embedded inside.

Sure, a guitar pick might not be deemed as dangerous as a bullet but at the same time, this really does look good and will spark conversations whenever it’s used. Perfect as a gift or just to add to your collection of drinking glasses, we have no problems recommending this high-quality shot glass to you.

Specs

  • Weight 4.6oz
  • Dimensions 4.4 x 4.3 x 4.2in
  • Set Amount 1
  • Material Glass
19

Cactus Designed Party Shot Glasses Set of 5

Spice up tequila night with these stylishly designed shot glasses that will put you in a Mexican vibe all night long. Each glass has a design of its own and features a different variety of cactus plant printed on the outside.

Designed to be thick and sturdy, these glasses have a firm and heavy base and you’ll instantly notice the high-quality that has been placed in the construction. Even if tequila is not your chosen tipple, the Mexican flair of these glasses will allow you to consume any drink of your choosing.

Specs

  • Weight 24oz
  • Dimensions 11.2 x 4.9 x 2.6in 
  • Set Amount 5
  • Material Glass
20

Ceramic Animal Head Shot Glasses by Foster and Rye

Now, these might look like ornaments and in a way, they are but flip over the heads of these animals and you suddenly have yourself some unique looking shot glasses as well. The animal designs that this four-pack includes is a Ram, Moose, Bear, and Rhino that have each been given a polished black finish.

These would work excellently as a gift due to their quality and price but they’re equally as good to be purchased for your own little collection of drinking glasses.

Specs

  • Weight 34.4oz
  • Dimensions 9.5 x 4.2 x 10in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Ceramic
21

Pac-Man Shot Glass Bundle Set of 5

Most of our readers will have been around long enough to know that before Call of Duty, Halo, Red Dead Redemption and all of the other popular games that gamers enjoy today, that it was games like Pac-Man that started it all off. Simple yet addictive fun, a little bit like taking shots really.

Well, now you can enjoy both with these glass square shaped shot glasses that are tough, durable, well-made and at a good price.

Specs

  • Weight 21.44oz
  • Dimensions 11.2 x 4.9 x 2.6in
  • Set Amount 5
  • Material Glass
22

Periodic Tableware Laboratory Shot Glasses

Bit of a nerd that loves all things science? Then you’re going to love these shot glasses that are constructed of the same thick grade laboratory borosilicate glass of the flasks and beakers that they’re modeled on.

These make for a perfect gift and even come in a box set that just adds to their appeal. Send them to a friend and enjoy a night drinking with them so that you get some value out them as well!

Specs

  • Weight 10.2oz
  • Dimensions 8.8 x 3.5 x 2.5in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Glass
23

Fairly Odd Novelties Urinal FON-10173-2PK Shot Glass (2-Pack)

There are shot glasses on our list that we bet you’d love to take regular shots from but this is one set that will at the very least make you think twice about knocking back a shot. Yes, they’re designed to look exactly like urinals, the best part is that if you choose the right colored liquor, it can actually look like urine as well.

These are probably best to be given as a gift to a colleague or friend as a bit of a prank but even if you buy them for yourself, you can have plenty of fun with them. They are shot glasses at the end of the day and no they’re not really urinals – so you’re safe to use them. Just close your eyes and you’ll be fine.

Specs

  • Weight 1.76oz
  • Dimensions 2 x 3 x 2.5in
  • Set Amount 2
  • Material Ceramic
24

Fairly Odd Novelties 12-Gauge Shotgun Shell Shot Glasses

Great as a gift or to be used whenever your pals come around for a night of shots and poker, these novelty shot glasses that look like shotgun cartridges might be right up your street. Made of a durable plastic but with a heavy metal bottom, there’s very little chance of these breaking or being knocked over.

We have to say that these are competitively priced which is a positive too, especially when you consider that you’re getting four shot glasses and not one.

Specs

  • Weight 0.96oz
  • Dimensions 1.5 x 1.5 x 3in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Plastic/Metal
25

Quaffer Double Bubble Layered Shot Glass

If you’re one of those that struggles to take a shot without first needing a chaser on-hand, this is the slot glass that you should be buying. Why? Well, it’s doubled layered and thus allows you to drink both your shot and chaser in one go from the very same glass. No more messing with second glasses and you’ll also be able to enjoy the instant coolness of your chaser.

How it works is a little illogical to us as it defies logic but you basically pour your chaser in first, then your shot and somehow the two will not mix. This is a set of four as well so grab some friends and have a bit of fun in your downtime.

Specs

  • Weight 4.8oz
  • Dimensions 4 x 4 x 4in 
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Plastic
26

JayJolt Revere 4-Pack Heavy Base Shot Glass Set

JayJolt is renowned for its high-quality artistically styled drinking glasses and their Revere 4-pack of heavy base shot glasses is another prime example of this. We’re also sure that a lot of their popularity comes from their products not only being of high standards, being handmade, and also because they are very affordably priced as well.

Get your father a set of these on Father’s Day and we’re sure that you’ll both have a great time having a drink together and reminiscing about distant memories.

Specs

  • Weight 21.6oz
  • Dimensions 1.8 x 1.8 x 3.2in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Glass
27

Old Dutch Solid Copper Moscow Mule Shot Mugs (Set of 8)

Why not try something a little different the next time you’re on the market for some new cute shot glasses? Do away with the glass, plastic, and metal and go for copper instead. Sure, copper takes a little more work to maintain but it sure looks great when enjoying a few shots with friends.

This is a full set of 8 copper mugs with handles that can each hold 2 fluid ounce of whatever liquid that you want to drink from them. Let’s be honest though, you’re hardly going to be drinking water out of them, are you? Another plus with this set is that when not in use, they look great as ornamental pieces as well.

Specs

  • Weight 12.8oz
  • Dimensions 2.2 x 1.8 x 2in
  • Set Amount 8
  • Material Copper
28

Silver Buffalo DC031SG3 DC Comics Character Shot Glass (Set of 4)

Admit it, many of you carry that inner geek that loves nothing more than reading comics and watching the many superhero movies and television shows that are made frequently. There’s no shame in it of course, who doesn’t love Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and the Flash?

Even if you’re not a fan, a shot glass is a shot glass at the end of the day and these are available at a great price. Besides, they are safe to be used in the dishwasher and can carry 1.5oz of magic liquids that will no doubt give you your very own superpowers.

Specs

  • Weight 11.5oz
  • Dimensions 8.2 x 2.2 x 2.5in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Glass
29

Waterford Crystal Giftolodgy Lismore Diamond Shot Glass

If you wanted something a little classier and stylish for your collection or to give as a gift to somebody that loves nothing more than knocking back shots on the odd occasion, you’re not going to find many shot glasses as good as these by Waterford.

Made from crystal, these will certainly want to be saved for the most special of occasions and when your clumsiest pal is not around. There are two glasses in this set that also includes a canister that we help to keep your beautiful but expensive shot out of harm’s way when not in use.

Specs

  • Weight 16oz
  • Dimensions 1.9 x 1.9 x 3.5in
  • Set Amount 2
  • Material Crystal
30

Kikkerland Metal Shot Glasses

There are some rather obvious benefits to ditching the glass and going for metal shot glasses. For one, they are pretty much unbreakable despite the best efforts of your friends and for two, cleaning them is easier as they are made from stainless steel and are thus dishwasher safe.

We’re sure you knew all of that though but there’s another reason why we particularly like this set of shot glasses. They stack within each other and can be packed into a leather carrying case. That means you can just put them in your pocket or throw them in your men’s sling bag and make your way to where the party is at!

Specs

  • Weight 2.4oz
  • Dimensions 2.6 x 2.6 x 2.9in
  • Set Amount 4
  • Material Stainless Steel
31

JayJolt 6-Pack Heavy Base Shot Glass Set

Stylish, affordable, and with a heavy-sham design, these are an excellent choice when it comes to the purchase of your next set of shot glasses. There are six in total in this set which alone makes the price extremely attractive but one thing is certain, you’re not getting some cheap set that will break easily.

These are made of a thick glass that includes a heavy bottom and a low center of gravity. Even your most drunk of drunken friends will have difficulty tipping these bad boys over.

Specs

  • Weight 25.6oz
  • Dimensions 6 x 4 x 3in 
  • Set Amount 6
  • Material Glass
Sobering Up

So, that concludes our long and extensive list of the coolest shot glasses around right now and we’re sure that you’ll have spotted at least a few of them that’ll make a great addition to your next party.

Taking shots is a surefire way to bring life to a party quickly but it’s also a surefire way to make the night ended a little quicker for many. That’s why we strongly recommend that you drink responsibly…wait, what are we saying? You’re all adults and old enough to make your own decisions, go and get wasted if that’s what you want to do. Perhaps even spice things up by throwing in an adult board game into the mix at your party.

Let us warn you though, it might be a good idea to invest in one of the best coffee machines before your next night of fun, simply because you’re going to need it the morning either!

