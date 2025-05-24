The diverse world of whisky can be intimidating for those who are new to it, but like every type of alcoholic beverage, it offers distinct nuances. It just so happens that has two limited-edition drops for us to enjoy. Check out the Rock’ndaal 2025 Edition collection.

We have the Port Charlotte Single Cask and Octomore Polyphonic. These are specifically curated for the legendary distillery’s annual music and whisky festival. Man, do we envy the folks who can attend the event and also enjoy the Rock’ndaal 2025 Edition series at the same time.

As of our writing, Bruichladdich’s online shop already has zero stock. It’s understandable given the Port Charlotte Single Cask and Octomore Polyphonic were each allocated 667 bottles and 2,500 bottles, respectively. Until we get our hands on one, let’s find out what these expressions are all about.

The Port Charlotte Single Cask Rock’ndaal 2025 Edition is a heavily peated 19-year-old Islay single malt scotch with a dark honey hue. It boasts a full-term maturation in a second-fill Moscatel sherry cask. As such, it touts fragrances of stoned fruit jam, toasted bread, cinder toffee, tropical fruit, sweet melon, peaches, peat smoke, orange blossom, jasmine, and oak.

Meanwhile, its palate speaks of peat smoke, rich toasted oak, candied fruits, Moscatel grape, and brown sugar. Next is the Octomore Polyphonic Rock’ndaal 2025 Edition. It’s a super heavily peated 15-year-old Islay single malt whisky that flaunts a shade of polished amber.

A whiff of this spirit evokes vanilla fudge, dark chocolate, sea salt, burnt orange, ripe cherry, liquorice, honeysuckle, cinder toffee, French oak, and American oak. Tasting notes indicate golden syrup, baked pastry, fresh ground coffee, bonfire smoke, sea salt, and toasted oak. The Rock’ndaal 2025 Edition series ships out next week.

Images courtesy of Bruichladdich