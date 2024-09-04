Even if it’s up against a household name in the business, your product will attract the right crowd when it embodies quality at a reasonable price. People tend to root for the underdog which is the scenario currently at play with an American whiskey from Frankfort, Kentucky. If you plan to replenish your supply of spirits at home soon, grab a bottle of Classic Double Staved Bourbon.

Most bourbon enthusiasts recognize the city as the home of Buffalo Trace Distillery. However, there are also other labels with headquarters in the vicinity, but not as prominent as the former. For example, this six-year-old blend comes from J. Mattingly 1845. According to reports, the latter typically releases small-batch offerings and one-off custom bottlings.

On the other hand, the Classic Double Staved Bourbon marks an important milestone for the group. Currently, Jeff and Cameron Mattingly are behind all operations of the establishment. It looks like the duo believes this is the right time to introduce a mainstay expression drinkers can enjoy at their leisure.

Interestingly, launch day was also the 201st birthday of late founder John Graves Mattingly. Insiders tell us the distillery repurposes old bourbon barrels into staves. These then go into the barrels to hasten the maturation process. The Classic Double Staved Bourbon is bottled at 119 proof.

Tasting notes describe the nose as ” apple skin and baking spices up front with hints of pie crust and buttery chocolate. Some lingering red fruits and medium oak in the background.” A sip reveals fruit, baking spices, buttery chocolate, pie crust, and oak. The Classic Double Staved Bourbon is available to order now.

