Summer is still a long way off, but Toyota hopes to hype everyone up with something exciting. Dubbed the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept, it’s a cool tribute to one of the world’s most popular surface water sports. Whether you’re a professional or just the average enthusiast, this truck will haul your stuff to the beach and back.

It looks like the Japanese carmaker came up with an idea to rework the 2025 4Runner TRD Limited into a two-door machine with a removable hardtop. With the roof and camper module on, it resembles a compact SUV that can comfortably seat up to four.

Toyota plans to publicly showcase the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept at the annual SEMA show this month. So far, our only gripe is the old-school method for second-row passengers to enter and exit the vehicle when the top is on. The front seats can flip forward for easier access.

This radical bad boy runs on a 2.4-liter iForce turbocharged engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup cranks out 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and sends these to all four wheels. The custom TRD 17″ x 8.5″ rims are shod in 37″ BFG all-terrain rubber.

Additional features for improved performance even on sand include an upgraded steering system, Tundra rear-end housing, and a custom suspension. The billet aluminum front upper and lower A-arms provide the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept with a longer travel for a smoother ride overall.

Given the top comes off, the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept’s interior uses weatherproof materials. Toyota group vice president Mike Tripp said, “This vehicle not only showcases Toyota’s engineering prowess; it also reflects the passion and creativity of our team members who are dedicated to pushing the boundaries.”

