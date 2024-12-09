A while back, Kindred Motorworks gave us bespoke electrifications of classic rides such as a Chevrolet 3100 and a two-door Ford Bronco. The latter was especially popular given the Blue Oval’s recent reintroduction of the model. For its latest project, the shop offers another exclusive run of the iconic SUV. Behold the Black ICE Edition Bronco!

Nothing warms our hearts more than a new murdered-out ride. It seems the Vallejo, California-based outfit wants to target old-school motoring enthusiasts this time around. As such, all units are no longer packing battery-electric powertrains. Instead, we’re looking at a menacing restomod brimming with upgrades.

Every Black ICE Edition Bronco starts with a Trail Edition trim which then receives a blackout treatment. For those wondering, Kindred Motorworks is sourcing donor vehicles with model years ranging from 1966 to 1975. It then coats the body, hardtop, bumpers, emblems, flares, and other components in a stealthy tonal motif.

Under the hood now sits a 460-horsepower 5.0-liter Ford third-generation Coyoto V8 engine linked with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Elsewhere, it welcomes an Atlas 2 transfer case, a Dana 44 front differential with chromoly axles, and a Ford 9″ rear differential with 35 spline extreme duty axles.

Additionally, the SUV gets a 23-gallon stainless steel fuel tank, an evaporative control system, and a stainless steel dual exhaust with catalytic converters. Your Black ICE edition Bronco features a three-link rear suspension and power steering. It is riding on a set of 18″ forged aluminum Method race rims shod in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.

Even the interior is full of modern enhancements. Black ICE Edition Bronco owners can also Expect heated front seats, custom leather upholstery, power locks, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, and rear bucket seats, to name a few.

Images courtesy of Kindred Motorworks