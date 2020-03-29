When we talk of expensive automobiles, most people would end up thinking about supercars, hypercars, and luxury cars. However, not many realize that classic or restoration works can sometimes fetch a pretty penny. This $155,000 The Georgetown from Commonwealth Classics is one such example. Project 0817B is originally a 1990 Land Rover Defender 110 pickup that receives top-notch service from this Virginia auto dealership. As such, we might as well be looking at a perfectly preserved original after it rolls out of the shop.

This old-school single-cab workhouse looks like its fresh from the assembly line. This goes to show the level of care and meticulous handling of this restoration. Moreover, the folks from Commonwealth Classics was generous enough to share a little background story. This started off with a beat-up machine from a farm in Spain.

Thanks to a lot of elbow grease and tender loving care from the team, the result shows a timeless beauty that collectors will die for. The Georgetown manages to keep the essence of the original with some modern enhancements under the hood. The stock 200Tdi turbo diesel engine gets a full overhaul and is then mated to an LT77 5-speed manual transmission.

The body and chassis now flaunt a charcoal gray coat that sits on black wheels with Goodyear Wrangler tires. You can find the spare in the bed just behind the cab with a custom tonneau cover to ward off the elements. The interior of The Georgetown is clad in black leather with stylish stitching on the seats. Commonwealth Classics even mounts a Marshall Bluetooth speaker in the center console. Overall, it is a wonderful build for fans of the British marque.

Images courtesy of Commonwealth Classics