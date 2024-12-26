There are plenty of automotive projects to keep gearheads occupied during their free time. By far, the most popular is restoring beat-up old rides to their former glory, followed by aftermarket customizations. Adventure enthusiasts can also build their dream camper from the ground up or turn a donor vehicle into one. If you prefer turnkey convenience Mammoth Overland has plenty of rugged options like the WLY.

The shop says it’s pronounced “Wooly” and is a clever play on the branding. As noted on the website, it “is the latest creation here at Mammoth Overland. Built with the same shell as our original HV trailer, our engineering team developed a Mammoth fit for the cold harsh temps.”

A fleeting glance at the geometric outline of the trailer already alludes to its tough build and all-season survivability. Just like the massive creatures of its namesake, the WLY interior is clad in wool insulation. The plush texture not only feels warm to the touch but also touts superior temperature regulation.

Even if it’s ridiculously freezing outside, occupants of its habitation area stay warm and toasty courtesy of its Truma VarioHeat unit. For those unaware, it’s a “mobile forced air heating system” that runs on propane. The manufacturer highlights the 11,500 BTU/hr heating capability, which is more than enough for a 600-square-foot home.

Other features on Mammoth Overland’s HV are also on board the WLY. These include a king-size mattress, electric brakes, a modular roof rack, Timbren 3500HD independent suspension, rock sliders, and more. Exclusive additions such as the roof rack light system and light bar make it easier to set up camp even in the dark.

Images courtesy of Mammoth Overland