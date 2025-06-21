A motorhome designed for tough adventures always needs to start with a reliable donor vehicle. For the Praetorian LIBERRA, TORSUS picks a MAN TGM 4×4 chassis as the base. With an outstanding reputation for reliability and performance in demanding off-road scenarios, owners can focus on the enjoyable aspects of their escapades.

In its standard configuration, at the core of every TORSUS Praetorian is a heavy-duty frame. It offers around 14 inches of ground clearance and a fording depth of 23.6 inches. Meanwhile, it’s powertrain comprises a MAN D0836 LFLAO six-cylinder in-line diesel engine mated to a MAN PowerMatic 08.13 OD automatic gearbox.

Likewise. this setup generates up to 290 horsepower alongside a whopping 848.2 lb-ft of torque, which it sends to all four wheels. Its rims are all shod in 365/80 R20 Michelin XZL tires. The Praetorian LIBERRA can practically handle any challenges along the route you choose to travel across in the wild.

As rugged as it seems, this RV is not lacking in versatility and creature comforts. Large windows run along almost the entire lenght of its body. Therefore, everyone can easily view the surrounding landscapes, while plenty of natural illumination filters in by day. To the rear of the cabin are two long beds that can combine into a single king-size bed.

Furthermore, the seating area can turn into a guest bed, which is quite handy. Experience a cozy interior throughout the seasons courtesy of the roof-mounted AC system, underfloor heating, and auxiliary heating via a diesel generator. A space-saving bathroom is also part of the package. The Praetorian LIBERRA holds up 250 liters of fresh water with a 150-liter waste water tank.