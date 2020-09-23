Hiking shoes don’t have to look outdated and generic. They can be trendy, hip, and modern too just like the Columbia Men’s Facet 45 Outdry Shoe.

This footwear provides the reliability of a pair of trail boots sans the traditional clunky appearance. Instead, you get futuristic aesthetics with its geometric details and sleek silhouette that can easily pass as everyday wear. It is lightweight, waterproof, and versatile.

The Columbia Men’s Facet 45 Outdry Shoe takes inspiration from outdoor shoes with its underfoot cushion, running-inspired fit, athletic lightweight midsole, and all-terrain traction for overall comfort. It can even top everyday footwear because of its durable construction.

This pair is absolutely waterproof and made from tough ballistic textile upper. There are no stitches of any kind but only welded overlays combined with integrated lacing and knit collar for a sock-like fit. Guaranteed breathable and provides stabilization support on hikes thanks to its use of (HGS) heel stabilizing system.

The Columbia Men’s Facet 45 Outdry Shoe is not just for hiking. It provides optimal cushioning and grip that you can also it for running. It uses Techlite for the midsole for superior cushioning and high energy return. Techlite foam combined with FluidFrame technology provides optimal midfoot support. No matter where you use this pair, whether on uneven grounds or on a paved road, it offers the ideal grip. It uses Omni-Grip rubber for the outsole so you get the ideal traction, debris release, and grip. This ensures safety and protection from accidental slips while trekking up rocky paths.

